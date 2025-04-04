You can’t beat an elevated basic - we all know this fashion rule. But Primark has taken this motto to homeware with the launch of their brand new collection, The Edit, and I was stunned by its designer good looks.

You’ve probably heard of The Edit with the brand’s affordable luxe clothing line. Primark has now extended its range into the latest home decor trends - and it’s perfect for achieving the minimlauxe aesthetic at home.

Featuring luxury bedding and towelling, home fragrance, glassware and tableware, The Edit is an elevated take on Primark Home. It is a capsule selection made up of timeless pieces, and every detail has been elevated. The pillows are described as plumper and have a heavier fill. The towels are thicker, heavier and more absorbent. The glassware is lighter, and the scents are said to last longer.

(Image credit: Primark)

What to buy

This drop has a holiday focus, so you can expect to spot lots of palm prints and creamy beiges. These are my top picks from the luxe-looking new collection.

Primark 2pk the Edit Embroidered Palm Tree Napkins £7 at Primark There is something a little White Lotus about these charming 100% cotton napkins. Primark The Edit Spottted Serving Bowl £12 at Primark The combination of cream and gold gives this serving plate it's luxe look, let it take pride of place on your table. Primark The Edit Dobby Textured Square Cushion £25 at Primark This delivers one of the most important things in a designer-look cushion plenty of texture, perfect for giving a sofa or bed an expensive boho vibe. Primark The Edit 500 Thread Count Chain King Duvet Cover Set £65 at Primark With a thread count of 500, this 100% cotton duvet set is bound to be comfy - its sleek beige design looks stylish too. Primark The Edit Palm Tree Dinner Plate £8 at Primark This palm plate is proof the luxury look doesn't have to be boring, and again looks like it was easily stolen from The White Lotus TV series set. Primark The Edit Palm Tree Wine Glass £7 at Primark Thin-stemmed wine glasses have stylish edge, and paired with gold, this glass has a playful yet sophisticated look.

Of course, the elevation in quality means an elevation in price, but Primark’s The Edit is still a great purse-friendly collection, rivalling many luxury brands.

The 500 Thread Count Super King Duvet is the most expensive thing in the range, costing £75. Now, I wasn’t expecting this from Primark, so I was a little sceptical. The set includes pillowcases, is 100% cotton and has a satin finish, so I do think it’s a cheaper alternative compared to luxury brands such as The White Company - but until I try it for myself, I can't vouch that it's better than our favourite luxury brands.

The Edit has launched in 39 stores across the UK and is available on Primark’s click and collect service .

Shop affordable luxury homeware

If Primark hasn't tickled your fancy, these are a few of our favourite affordable brands to get the luxe look for less.

H&M Large Irregular Stoneware Vase £34.99 at H&M H&M always nails the designer look and the vase collection is proof of that. Plus, this on trend shade of green is guaranteed to grab attention. M&S Collection Pure Cotton Textured Fringe Cushion £22.50 at M&S M&S is one of those brand's that always delivers. Their soft funishings not only look great, but are well-made, too. Next Cream Hayden Speckle 12 Piece Dinner Set £70 at Next Next's homeware has a effortless, timeless look. This plate set for example, has subtle detailing to give it a luxury look.

