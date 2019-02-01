Here are 10 reasons why Kelly Brook is the queen of gardening!

Charlie Dimmock, you have been warned.

Model and presenter Kelly Brook is unlikely to be the first person that springs to mind when you think of celebrity gardening aficionados. But the 39-year-old is actually surprisingly green-fingered, and loves nothing more than sharing images of her planting, potting and pruning endeavours with her 1 million Instagram followers.

Kelly’s charming 15th-century farmhouse mansion in Kent is surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. And the Heart FM radio presenter loves nothing more than tending to her flower beds and sharing her gardening tips with her loyal legions of fans.

If you’re still not convinced of Kelly’s gardening prowess, here are 10 reasons we’re dubbing her the queen of gardening.

Kelly Brook, gardening queen!

1. She had her own gardening trends and gardening tips segment on This Morning

We’re not sure how we missed this, but Kelly’s gardening knowledge is such that she even landed a dedicated slot on hit daytime TV show This Morning. It mainly involved her imparting her wisdom on what was hot in the world of horticulture, covering plants and trendy garden buys.

2. She’s a master of the garden montage

Want to know how hard Kelly worked at maintaining her five-acre grounds in 2018? This picture montage reveals all. Everything looks so vibrant and colourful, no wilting blooms here. And it looks like she’s got boyfriend Jeremy Parisi rolling up his sleeves, too. Sigh…

3. She knows her wisterias from her weeds

Kelly can talk the talk, and walk the walk when it comes to planting arrangements, even putting together this pretty winter display.

4. She’s even got a kitchen garden!

With the UK’s unpredictable weather patterns to contend with and the risk of blight, growing vegetables from seed is no easy task. But Kelly makes it all look so easy. This spread certainly does look good enough to eat.

5. Her topiary is top notch

There’s something so comforting about the smooth edges of this topiary collection. And we love the staggered heights too.

6. Nature is her frame

Even on her Spanish holiday, Kelly couldn’t resist using the natural world as her backdrop.

7. Her potting shed is picture perfect

Mini pots, a rustic clock, sprigs of dried lavender and a those very-on trend cactus ceramics — Kelly puts our decaying garden sheds (not to mention our scruffy gardening outfits) to shame.

8. She’s always learning from gardening greats

Kelly often spends her free time learning from the gardening staff at the UK’s most stunning stately homes. Like lovely (and very lucky) head gardener Len!

9. She loves experimenting with different flower varieties

Why have run-of-the mill blooms when you can inspire wonder with some fancy florals?

10. She makes her own, home-grown pressed apple juice!

Yes you read that right! The grounds of Kelly’s country home also feature a 600-year old apple orchard from which the star makes her fresh apple juices (see the second picture along).

Which is you favourite aspect of Kelly’s garden?