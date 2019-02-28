Step inside Pauline Quirke’s house in sunny Dorset. The stunning penthouse apartment, offering panoramic sea views, is located in West Bay. The property is a long way from Chigwell, where the famous TV show was set – but it is in the heart of where hit TV series Broadcurch was filmed!

According to the Daily Mail, Pauline moved into the apartment in 2014, while filming for the show. The same complex was said to be used as a location in the second series, in which Pauline starred as Susan Wright.

The two-bed, contemporary apartment is currently on the market with agents Stags Bridport through On the Market, with an asking price of £695,000.

Inside Pauline Quirke’s house

Did you recognise the setting from the TV show Broadchurch? The contemporary building is located on the harbour’s edge, offering breathtaking views over the bay. The apartment is one of two penthouses located in the harbourside property.

Kitchen

The modern curved kitchen features a highly contemporary Elica cooker hood, Neff ovens and a statement chrome kitchen island – alongside all the mod cons.

Open-plan living room

In-keeping with the modern design, the living room and kitchen are set in one vast open-plan space.

This clever design opens up the apartment and maximises the impact of the harbour views. Enhanced further by a wall of bi-folding glass doors.

Master bedroom

In contrast to the modern setting, the master bedroom’s decor is more traditional. The French-inspired upholstered bed and painted furniture pieces prove that even the most modern interior can be dressed with an elegant French-inspired style.

Balcony and views

A wrap-around balcony provides the ideal spot to while away sunny afternoons on a lounger.

The view’s not bad! The penthouse is situated in an idyllic waterside position, overlooking West Bay – setting for the popular TV Series Broadchurch,

Pauline Quirke is most famous for starring as Mrs Theodopolopodous in the long-running comedy TV series Birds of a Feather.

We can image buyers will be flocking to this quirky property.