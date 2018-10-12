Is this family home in Gloucestershire the perfect modern barn conversion?

This house presents a beautiful blend of new and old, with a stunning contemporary wing added to an impressive converted barn

Knappings Barn is the perfect example of when modern design updates a period dwelling. A charming historic barn has been updated with a contemporary Grand Designs’ style extension.

Like more traditional barns? Take a wander around picturesque Roundhouse Barn in Cornwall

In the hugely sought after Charlton Kings district of Cheltenham, this characterful house comprises four bedrooms. The historic barn includes the kitchen, a family bathroom while the contemporary new wing has two bedrooms and a generous living room.

It’s amazing what a modern extension can do to a period property…

Exterior

From the exterior you can see where old meets new. The historic barn has been restored, while retaining period charm. The modern part has been thoughtfully constructed with materials to co-ordinate with the aesthetic of the exiting barn.

The impressive extension has roughly doubled the property in size.

Kitchen

There is a pretty kitchen/breakfast room opening in to a dining room. Situated in the original part of the house, the kitchen adds a modern touch with streamlined units. and the sitting room is in the contemporary wing.

Living room

The living room features a homely log burner. The large windows and bi-fold doors, leading to the garden,make the space feel light and airy.

The old and new buildings are linked seamlessly by a thoroughly modern glass corridor.

Bedrooms

The four bedrooms are split between the two wings of the house, with two in each. The bedrooms in the new extension are very simple with minimalist white walls and beige carpets.

The bedrooms in the existing wing of the house feature exposed wooden beams that scream character.

Bathroom

The bathroom feels contemporary with wall hung units and wood-effect tiles on walls and floors.

Garden

Simple gardens surround the modern extension. A generous log store allows for plenty of firewood, stored ready for the log burner.

This impressive house is currently on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £799,950

Could you see yourself living in this modern barn conversion?