Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig’s house is a Mid-Century lover’s dream!

She’s playing the villain in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel… and she certainly has a Wonder-ful sense of style, if Kristen Wiig’s house in Los Angeles is anything to go by. The funny lady has put her heart and soul into renovating the architect-designed property in the Silver Lakes area, adding a swimming pool and guest house.

It now commands a deadly serious price tag of around £4million – have a look around and you’ll see exactly why! It’s being listed with Maisonre.

Exterior

The first thing we love about Kristen’s house is its fun tomato-red front door. The four-bed, three-bath property is set into steep hillside, so you’ll get a bit of a workout getting in. There’s a pay off though, in the form of some magnificent views.

Balcony

Drink that vista in people!

Open-plan living area

The balcony is accessed from this stunning living room – part of an open-plan space that also includes a kitchen and dining area. A berber style rug, marble-topped coffee table and tan leather chairs tick all the key 2018 trend boxes.

We’re not sure it gets that cold in California, but there’s a sheepskin and open fire just in case…

Kitchen

We know Kristen’s Bridesmaids alter ego Annie is always ‘ready to paaaarty’. And from the looks of this kitchen, Kristen is well prepared, too. We’re feeling jealously pangs towards that epic hob with teppanyaki plate.

Snug

How inviting is this den? We love how different autumnal tones have been introduced through the seat cushions, on what we’re dubbing the ultimate banquette!

Screening room

No Hollywood A-lister’s home would be complete without a screening room. however, Kristen’s is definitely the chicest we’ve seen.

Bedroom

All the bedrooms enjoy great views, taking in the Hollywood Hills and nearby Silver Lakes Reservoir. Kristen has taken a bit of a Kelly Hoppen approach in here with tones of white, grey and beige. But she couldn’t resist adding colour and pattern with a striped throw.

Bathroom

Those tiles. That dressing table. The gold tap. We want this room!

Guest house

Alternatively, we’d be more than happy to live in the guest house that Kristen has created on the plot. Across the deck, there’s a pool, sauna and jacuzzi to make us feel right at home.

The outhouse has its own living room…

…and bedroom. There are more Mid-Century treats in here, including a vintage sideboard. Wood panels, galvanised metal and a concrete-look wall infuse the space with industrial chic.

Kristen has built up an impressive portfolio of properties across the US, including an apartment in SoHo, New York, bought when she was a member of the Saturday Night Live cast. We can’t wait to see what she’s done with the others, but it seems Wiig has an eye for renovation. No doubt fans of ’50s style will be queueing to snap up this place!