She's turned back time and found a way to give her LA home a classic English look

Do you Believe in life after love? Well Cher certainly does. Because as much as she must adore her Beverly Hills home, she’s decided to let it go. The four-bed, three-bath property is on the market with Hilton & Hyland for a cool $2.5 million – that’s £2 million to us Brits. So you’re going to have to Save Up All Your Tears and more to buy Cher’s house.

This musical legend has moved out, too: Tom Jones has sold his Beverly Hills mansion and quit the US

Exterior

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! star has owned the English-style house in the Post Office district of Beverly Hills since 2013. She’s no stranger to the local real estate market, having also bought in Venice and Hollywood. Her star property, however, has to be her Italian Renaissance-style home in Malibu, worth around $40 million.

Though much more modest in size, comparatively, this property is nevertheless packed with charm. It was built in 1957 in a relaxed, ‘country home’ style, which has been reflected in Cher’s choice of decor.

Living room

The main living space is open plan and includes this Sonny – we mean sunny – sitting area. The Chesterfield sofa with striking metal frame is a perfect example of how Cher likes to combine traditional and modern.

Dining area

Across from the fireplace is a quirky dining area with mismatched chairs. We already knew Cher was a fan of leather – remember the jacket she wore in the Turn Back Time video? But that love obviously extends beyond her wardrobe to upholstery!

Kitchen

Cher’s cute kitchen has views onto the garden…

…and breakfast can be served at this cosy little banquette.

Den

With its bar that’s handy for night caps, the den is dominated by a dramatic piece of art and could double as a study.

Bedroom

All four bedrooms area decent size. With its high ceilings and widescreen fireplace, this room will keep you cool in summer and warm in winter, so you’re always guaranteed a restful night. what’s that on the floor though? A cuddly bear? A dog? Do, ahem, Cher your thoughts!

Master bedroom

Here’s the master, which is ensuite and boasts its own…

Dressing room

Cher once sang that there’s not enough Love and Understanding. But at least she does have enough storage, thanks to this walk-in closet!

Bathroom

Cher’s grand bathroom features on-trend ‘his and hers’ showers and the most luxurious bath mat we’ve ever seen!

Follow the trends like Cher! Bathroom trends 2018 – the best new looks for your space

At the other end of this huge room are double doors that lead out onto a wraparound deck with its own spa.

Exterior

Another home with star power: Could It Be Magic? Gary Barlow’s house in Santa Monica is certainly something special

We hope you’ve enjoyed this little ‘snoop-snoop’ around Cher’s house. We’re not sure we’d be Strong Enough to part with such a fabulous home. But knowing Cher, we’re sure she’ll be making another epic comeback to the property market soon.