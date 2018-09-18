‘Wonder’ what it would be like to live in Julia Roberts house?

It’s thousands of miles from Notting Hill, and there are no Steel Magnolias in the garden, but we’d (Eat, Pray and) Love to live in Julia Roberts house in Malibu.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-storey house is minutes from the beach in the desirable Point Dome area of this Californian hotspot. And it’s as Pretty as the Woman herself.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu

Image credit: TheMLS.com

Built in 1949, this classic California Ranch House has been totally renovated, with ‘brand-new everything’, according to the property particulars.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu-2

Image credit: TheMLS.com

The small entrance hall leads directly into this spacious living room, open to the eaves to keep it cool in summer. In winter, there’s a widescreen fire to make the whole place toasty.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu-3

Image credit: TheMLS.com

There’s space for a table in the fresh white kitchen, and a breakfast bar for casual dining. You’ll find all mod cons here, including a dishwasher and waste disposal to handle the washing up.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu-4

Image credit: TheMLS.com

America’s Sweetheart Julia has a good eye for a feature tile. This geometric pattern gives the cloakroom a retro feel that feels on (Pelican) Brief for the age of the house.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu-6

Image credit: TheMLS.com

In the bathroom, hexagonal wall tiles are more modern in style. All the walls are painted white – the perfect blank canvas for any prospective tenants.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu-5

Image credit: TheMLS.com

Our favourite space is this bedroom, which opens out directly onto the expertly landscaped landscaped garden, with its fruit trees and drought-tolerant plants.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu-7

Image credit: TheMLS.com

There you’ll find this cute little outhouse, which can serve as extra guest accommodation or as a hobby room. An exterior balcony is a great spot to take in the views of the coast. You’ll also have use of a two-car garage.

Julia-Roberts-house-Malibu-9

Image credit: TheMLS.com

To rent Julia’s house, you’ll need to stump up $10,500 a month – it’s on the market with Coldwell Banker.

And if all that isn’t enough to tempt you, perhaps the fact that your landlord lives just down the road might. Maybe she’ll pop in to collect the rent herself!

