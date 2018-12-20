The gorgeous pink casserole dishes are limited edition, so get in there fast to avoid disappointment...

Dreading cooking Christmas dinner? These ombre-style pink casserole dishes from Le Creuset might change your mind. Perfect for soup starters, festive red cabbage or delicious roasties, they’ll come into their own in more ways than one.

The ‘Berry’ shade is actually more reminiscent of Millennial pink, which has been one of the big colours of the last few years. We wonder if this is where Le Creuset drew their inspiration from?

Shimmer and shine with NEW Limited Edition BERRY Signature Cast Iron Casseroles. Inspired by lush seasonal berries, this vibrant pink is EXCLUSIVE to selected Le Creuset stores and online. Follow the link in our profile to discover our new colour. #pink #cookware #casseroles #new #limitededition #exclusivecolour A post shared by Le Creuset UK (@lecreusetuk) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Even those among us who aren’t the greatest lovers of cooking would be persuaded to tackle the turkey with these beautiful new additions to the kitchen. Imagine how impressive you’d feel serving your guests from one of these stylish pots.

Le Creuset says the colour is ‘drawing on shades of blush pink found in garden flowers and inspired by lush summer and winter berries’. Now, Le Creuset fans will know that the brand does already offer a shade of pink, however this colour way is exciting as it incorporates the brand’s signature ombré effect.

The limited-edition collection is made up of this Signature Round Casserole that can be used for everything from risottos to baking tarts.

Buy now: 30cm Signature cast-iron shallow casserole in Berry, £275, Le Creuset

There’s also a very pretty heart-shaped dish that’s a great way to show someone you love them – and their baking – this Christmas

Buy now: Cast Iron Heart Casserole in Berry, £195, Le Creuset

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a little on the pricey side, however Le Creuset offers a lifetime guarantee on its cast iron pots, so really it’s an investment. These pots are the sort of item that are passed down from generation to generation.

We certainly wouldn’t mind one of these pink numbers as our family heirloom.