This is the kitchen worktop surface that the most stylish people are picking in 2026 – it features one of the trendiest colours
Calacatta Viola Marble is the prettiest marble we've seen
Every year, certain colours make the list of the top kitchen trends we're looking forward to seeing in our homes, but it's rare that we see a particular colour of marble also in the spotlight.
Calacatta Viola Marble is the stone that has us all fawning. I first spotted this stunning purple-toned veined marble when judging the 2025 Kitchen Awards, in which Cullifords Calacatta Viola Marble won best kitchen worktop. It's easy to see why, and it's even easier to see why this dramatic surface is set to be seen in more kitchens in 2026.
Where previous years saw pared-back marbles favoured for their 'quiet luxury' look, in the upcoming year, it's all about adding colour and character to our kitchens. Calacatta Viola Marble is your ticket to get there.
Why is Calacatta Viola Marble trending in 2026?
'Calacatta Viola is a classic Italian marble that has seen a significant resurgence in recent years. With its creamy background and dramatic burgundy veining, it resembles ice sheets floating on a deep red sea, making it one of the most striking natural stones available,' explains Oliver Webb, director at Cullifords.
Burgundy is a colour trend that has emerged in 2025 and is set to continue through 2026 as a colour trend. The deep, rich tones signify exactly how we want our kitchens to feel: warm, inviting, and instantly atmospheric.
Whether you're bold enough to use Calacatta Viola Marble to pull out the purpley hues of cabinetry (just like Charli Howard has in her two-tone pink and purple kitchen) or you want to use it to add drama to a neutral kitchen colour scheme, this marble is truly versatile.
'Calacatta Viola has really captured people’s attention because it brings warmth and character back into stone. After years of cooler greys and very safe neutrals, there’s a clear appetite for something with more depth and personality,' says Urvashi Agarwal, creative director of Stone World London. 'The rich veining feels expressive but still timeless, and it works beautifully in homes where people want to inject a focal point and some interest.'
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
This marble makes a statement while still adding to a homely, down-to-earth look. It's super stylish, but the warm undertones will make it feel like a surface that you can actually use, rather than being too scared of.
How to use Calacatta Viola Marble in a kitchen
Choosing a stone surface for your kitchen is no simple task. Of course, you want a beautiful veined look in your chosen colour palette, but it also needs to be functional for everyday life.
'In kitchens, it works beautifully as a worktop, splashback or island feature. Thanks to its dramatic veining, it also makes an incredible choice for cladding or full-height wall installations, transforming functional surfaces into works of art,' Oliver adds.
'Compared with alternatives such as wood or Corian, marble offers superior durability and an irreplaceable sense of natural elegance. At Cullifords, we encourage clients to take samples home, sealed or unsealed, so they can see how the stone will live and evolve in their own environment.'
The colour of cabinetry that you pair with Calacatta Viola Marble will affect which colours are pulled out of the veining detail. In Charli Howards kitchen, her use of Farrow & Ball 'Paean Black', which has deep aubergine undertones, pulls out the burgundy colours of the marble.
On the other hand, in the kitchen shown above, opting for black cabinetry makes the veining appear more grey.
'It works particularly well alongside darker woods, warm neutral tones and softer metal finishes such as brushed brass or aged metals. Keeping the surrounding cabinetry more understated is key, it allows the stone to bring interest and character to the space without being overwhelming,' adds Urvashi.
Shop Calacatta Viola Marble
Although Calacatta Viola Marble is on trend, it's also a premium-looking stone that will last for years to come.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).