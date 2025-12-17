Every year, certain colours make the list of the top kitchen trends we're looking forward to seeing in our homes, but it's rare that we see a particular colour of marble also in the spotlight.

Calacatta Viola Marble is the stone that has us all fawning. I first spotted this stunning purple-toned veined marble when judging the 2025 Kitchen Awards, in which Cullifords Calacatta Viola Marble won best kitchen worktop. It's easy to see why, and it's even easier to see why this dramatic surface is set to be seen in more kitchens in 2026.

Where previous years saw pared-back marbles favoured for their 'quiet luxury' look, in the upcoming year, it's all about adding colour and character to our kitchens. Calacatta Viola Marble is your ticket to get there.

Why is Calacatta Viola Marble trending in 2026?

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snooks)

'Calacatta Viola is a classic Italian marble that has seen a significant resurgence in recent years. With its creamy background and dramatic burgundy veining, it resembles ice sheets floating on a deep red sea, making it one of the most striking natural stones available,' explains Oliver Webb, director at Cullifords.

Burgundy is a colour trend that has emerged in 2025 and is set to continue through 2026 as a colour trend. The deep, rich tones signify exactly how we want our kitchens to feel: warm, inviting, and instantly atmospheric.

Whether you're bold enough to use Calacatta Viola Marble to pull out the purpley hues of cabinetry (just like Charli Howard has in her two-tone pink and purple kitchen) or you want to use it to add drama to a neutral kitchen colour scheme, this marble is truly versatile.

(Image credit: Stone World London)

'Calacatta Viola has really captured people’s attention because it brings warmth and character back into stone. After years of cooler greys and very safe neutrals, there’s a clear appetite for something with more depth and personality,' says Urvashi Agarwal, creative director of Stone World London. 'The rich veining feels expressive but still timeless, and it works beautifully in homes where people want to inject a focal point and some interest.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This marble makes a statement while still adding to a homely, down-to-earth look. It's super stylish, but the warm undertones will make it feel like a surface that you can actually use, rather than being too scared of.

How to use Calacatta Viola Marble in a kitchen

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snooks)

Choosing a stone surface for your kitchen is no simple task. Of course, you want a beautiful veined look in your chosen colour palette, but it also needs to be functional for everyday life.

'In kitchens, it works beautifully as a worktop, splashback or island feature. Thanks to its dramatic veining, it also makes an incredible choice for cladding or full-height wall installations, transforming functional surfaces into works of art,' Oliver adds.

'Compared with alternatives such as wood or Corian, marble offers superior durability and an irreplaceable sense of natural elegance. At Cullifords, we encourage clients to take samples home, sealed or unsealed, so they can see how the stone will live and evolve in their own environment.'

(Image credit: Fired Earth)

The colour of cabinetry that you pair with Calacatta Viola Marble will affect which colours are pulled out of the veining detail. In Charli Howards kitchen, her use of Farrow & Ball 'Paean Black', which has deep aubergine undertones, pulls out the burgundy colours of the marble.

On the other hand, in the kitchen shown above, opting for black cabinetry makes the veining appear more grey.

'It works particularly well alongside darker woods, warm neutral tones and softer metal finishes such as brushed brass or aged metals. Keeping the surrounding cabinetry more understated is key, it allows the stone to bring interest and character to the space without being overwhelming,' adds Urvashi.

Shop Calacatta Viola Marble

Quorn Stone Carrara Viola Dusk Honed Marble Tiles £1.43 at mystonefloor.com This Carrara marble has a similar look to Calacatta Viola Marble with lilac and purple veining. Artisan Tile Company Grand Violetta Matt Honed Marble Style Wall & Floor Tiles £18 at artisantilecompany.co.uk These tiles can be used in a kitchen or bathroom and have a super premium look. Artisan Tile Company Fitzrovia Honed Viola Marble | Wall & Floor Brick Tiles £1 at artisantilecompany.co.uk For a more intricate look, opt for smaller, rectangular viola marble tiles.

Although Calacatta Viola Marble is on trend, it's also a premium-looking stone that will last for years to come.