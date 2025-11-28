Cast your mind back just a few years to 2022 and one product was at the top of everyone's wishlist on Black Friday: the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer.

The big problem was, however, that it sold out pretty much everywhere (I would know, I ran a live blog on where you could actually find it in stock for months) which meant prices on it rarely ever dropped from over the £200 mark.

If you resisted the allure of this über-bestselling air fryer at the time then maybe you were wiser than all of us, because a) it's now under £100 via Argos and b) it's still one of the top-rated picks I've ever tested.

How this deal is still in stock I'm not sure, but what I do know is that this pick of the best Ninja air fryers isn't going anywhere in air fryer rankings lists. Here's why.

This air fryer was released in 2020 but we got our mitts on it to test in 2021 with our 5-star review following in 2022. So you could say we were a trendsetter when it comes to the popularity of this particular product.

The things we loved about it during our review process still ring true now: it's got enough space to feed a family, it has the power packed in needed to shave huge amounts of cooking time off your favourite foods and it's fairly stylish (as far as air fryers go).

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

So, if this air fryer is so great, why has there been such a huge price shift on it? Well, Ninja never stops innovating their star products which meant the OG Foodi Dual Zone was quickly followed by the FlexDrawer, DoubleStack and Crispi – each of which has a very distinct USP.

That led to less demand for the two-drawer Foodi air fryer, meaning the price on it has drastically dropped over the years. But that's not to say the quality of it has dropped off – I reckon it's still the best dual zone air fryer out there.

In fact, at least three of our editors have this air fryer in their kitchens and use it almost daily.

(Image credit: Future)

As far as deals go, this is definitely the standout price I've seen this Black Friday – on a product I can guarantee is worth your cash. Seems that this product is one that only gets better with age!