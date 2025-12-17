Primark is selling the cutest kitsch tableware that *literally* has me drooling – and everything is under £10
It looks good enough to eat...
Kitsch decor has been everywhere this winter, and the latest brand to hop on the bandwagon is Primark with its new range of food-inspired tableware. And if you’ll pardon the pun, it looks good enough to eat.
Primark has long been on my list of retailers for scooping up the biggest home decor trends, consistently producing on-trend homeware at affordable prices. In fact, their homeware is so good, I recently hailed Primark as the new Urban Outfitters.
Now, with a tasty selection of tableware to browse, I’ve selected the six top picks that I think would look fabulous in your kitchen.
It was the Butter Me Up Ceramic Butter Dish (£6) that initially caught my eye. I’ve been a huge fan of the butter dish revival this year, and this one is no exception. The dish boasts a stunning retro look, complete with vintage croissant caricatures, a pastel colour palette, a checkered board print, and a ceramic stack of pancakes. This little dish is a feast for the eyes.
A quirky butter dish like this one may be a small item, but it will bring lots of charm to your kitchen ideas. And this is reflected in the rest of Primark’s kitsch food-themed range. It’s all about adding a little burst of personality to your home, whether that’s via a statement egg cup or even a salt and pepper shaker.
Alternatives
Alternatively, if you don’t have a Primark local to you, I’ve found a few more foodie options to add to your table.
Primark’s foodie tableware is just too cute, I can’t help but love it. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m heading out to pick up that butter dish.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!