Kitsch decor has been everywhere this winter, and the latest brand to hop on the bandwagon is Primark with its new range of food-inspired tableware. And if you’ll pardon the pun, it looks good enough to eat.

Primark has long been on my list of retailers for scooping up the biggest home decor trends , consistently producing on-trend homeware at affordable prices. In fact, their homeware is so good, I recently hailed Primark as the new Urban Outfitters .

Now, with a tasty selection of tableware to browse, I’ve selected the six top picks that I think would look fabulous in your kitchen.

It was the Butter Me Up Ceramic Butter Dish (£6) that initially caught my eye. I’ve been a huge fan of the butter dish revival this year, and this one is no exception. The dish boasts a stunning retro look, complete with vintage croissant caricatures, a pastel colour palette, a checkered board print, and a ceramic stack of pancakes. This little dish is a feast for the eyes.

A quirky butter dish like this one may be a small item, but it will bring lots of charm to your kitchen ideas . And this is reflected in the rest of Primark’s kitsch food-themed range. It’s all about adding a little burst of personality to your home, whether that’s via a statement egg cup or even a salt and pepper shaker.

Primark UK Butter Me Up Ceramic Butter Dish £6 at Primark My favourite from the new range, I'm in love with the retro look of this butter dish. It's an easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table. Primark UK Toast Shaped Plate £4 at Primark The collection features of plenty of cute designs and little faces to make you smile. This toast plate looks particulary cheerful. Primark UK Retro Serving Dish £8 at Primark Ideal for hosting, this platter will bring an '80s vibe to everything from your dinner parties to breakfast in bed. Primark UK Pastry Salt and Pepper Shakers £5 at Primark Not only does this cinnamon bun and croissant look very realistic, but the pretty pink bow is the icing on the cake for cuteness. Primark UK Croissant Side Plate £4 at Primark The soft pastel blue check and pink detailing of this plate will make the blandest of breakfasts look beautiful. Primark UK Pancake Stack Lidded Mug £4 at Primark I think this lidded mug will make an excellent stocking filler - just imagine how good a hot chocolate would look in that!

Alternatives

Alternatively, if you don’t have a Primark local to you, I’ve found a few more foodie options to add to your table.

Yvonne Ellen Yvonne Ellen Shell Salt & Pepper Shaker Set, Pink/multi £25 at John Lewis My mum gifted me these salt and pepper shakers when I moved into my flat and honestly, they get so many compliments. They have a beautiful irridescent shine and little gold details on the shell. M&S Cabbage Plate £10 at M&S Cabbageware is the O.G foodie tableware, and M&S's range is really affordable. Urban Outfitters Croissant Bow Plate Was £16, now £8 at Urban Outfitters I love the 3D element of this plate. It makes it a little more interesting to look at in my book.

Primark’s foodie tableware is just too cute, I can’t help but love it. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m heading out to pick up that butter dish.

