Ninja's slow cooker range is hard to beat, which is why the brand's original Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is now sold out absolutely everywhere. But the good news is there's a little-known almost-identical version still available to buy at a discounted price via QVC for £99.96, down from £120. In fact, I actually prefer the settings on this one over the original.

I've tested dozens of the best slow cookers over the years and this new and improved Ninja product, the Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker with a rice setting, immediately shot to the top of my rankings after I reviewed it earlier this autumn. It had the perfect combination of settings for my weeknight dinners and features an oven-safe pot that you can serve straight to your dining table.

This is a fab deal if you're in the market for a slow cooker to assist your Christmas dinner cooking, but I reckon it won't stay in stock for long. Here's the full details.

There have been so many great Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances this year but the one big sellout product has been the Ninja Foodi Possible 8 in 1 slow cooker which our expert tester gave a glowing review of way back in 2023.

A few years later Ninja released what I think is an even better model in the same range: the (confusingly similarly titled) 8-in-1 PossibleCooker. The big difference between the two is their varying settings, which I'll outline below in bold.

Foodi 8-Mode PossibleCooker Rice & Slow Cooker (in stock): Sear/Saute, Slow Cook, White Rice, Brown Rice, Pasta, Braise, Steam & Keep Warm.

Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker (sold out): Slow cook, Sear/Saute, Steam, Braise, Simmer, Bake, Prove & Keep Warm.

Making soup with the PossibleCooker. (Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you live in a household where carbs are an essential in pretty much every meal you'll probably get more use out of the rice and pasta modes on the newer PossibleCooker. These settings are also easy to use so if you've been befuddled by cooking rice in a pan for years, this hands-free method is well worth a try.

Finding a worthwhile Black Friday deal on a Ninja appliance still in stock this late into the month is a real surprise. So if you're tempted by this one, I'd snap it up whilst it's still around. Here are the other Ninja deals (which you could also use one of our Ninja discount codes on) worth a look as we head into Cyber Monday.

If you're looking for a last-minute deal to make cooking easier, you can't go wrong with a Ninja. Happy deal hunting!