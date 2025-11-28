Shark’s bestselling cordless vacuum has already sold out, but I’ve found a secret stash on Amazon for half price

Black Friday deals have been lingering in the background for the past few weeks, but if you’ve waited until the big day to pull the trigger on Shark’s bestselling cordless stick vacuum, I’m sorry to say that it’s already completely sold out at Shark. But don’t worry, I’ve found a secret stash of the Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro, reduced from £479.99 to just £241.41 on Amazon.

Topping the charts as one of the best Shark vacuum cleaners you can buy, it doesn’t surprise me that the Shark Stratos has already been so popular. As Ideal Home’s Vacuum Expert, I’ve seen it sell out during every sale event for the past few years, as everyone knows that this vacuum is the ultimate all-rounder for homes of all sizes and cleaning requirements.

Plus, who can resist a 50% discount?! But if you want to ensure you bag this bargain for yourself this Black Friday, I’d seriously consider snapping it up. After all, it’s impossible to know what Amazon’s stock levels are like until the last few are remaining - and with even more shopping set to happen across the weekend and through to Cyber Monday, I predict they’ll be gone soon enough.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro With Anti Hair Wrap Plus, 120 Mins Run-Time (2 Batteries) IZ420UKT Was £479.99 now £241.41 at Amazon

The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum IZ420UKT (to give it its full, and very complicated, name) certainly isn’t the brand’s newest vacuum. But the one thing everyone should know before buying a Shark vacuum cleaner is that newer doesn’t always mean better.

In fact, the Shark Stratos has topped our best cordless vacuum guide for the past couple of years because it’s just THAT good. And its main selling point is that it comes with two batteries, so you can get up to 120 minutes of running time.

It also offers Shark’s best-ever hair pickup power thanks to the impressive Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology, which not only uses its powerful suction to remove embedded hair from carpets and rugs, but also removes it from the brush roll, so you don’t have to. This makes it perfect for pet owners and long-haired humans alike.

During our testing of this bestselling vacuum, it was this pickup power that seriously impressed us. But more than that, we loved how the pickup power was adjustable. That’s because the intelligent Clean Sense IQ technology automatically senses dirt and debris that are invisible to the eye and adjusts the cleaning power accordingly, ensuring that floors are left sparkling.

I could talk about the Shark Stratos until the cows come home, but I’m conscious that the last remaining stock at Amazon could be selling out as I type. So, let me quickly tell you that this cordless vacuum also comes with a flexible wand to reach underneath furniture, it folds down for easy storage, comes with four attachments, and Anti-Odour Cartridges that release a delicious scent as you vacuum.

And if you’re worried about taking the plunge, you can rest easy knowing that the Shark Stratos also comes with a 5-year guarantee when you register with Shark directly, and a 2-year warranty for the batteries.

But as this Shark vacuum has already sold out on the Shark website, I really wouldn’t wait around any longer.

Alternative Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro With Anti Hair IZ400UKT Was £429.99 now £299 at Amazon They may look identical (and they are), but this Shark Stratos model only comes with one battery. Strangely, it's more expensive than the double battery model right now - but it's still on sale for Black Friday. Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop RV2800YEUK Was £699.99 now £399.99 at Shark If you have your eyes on a robot vacuum instead, I loved testing this one. It's incredibly user-friendly and offers up to 110 minutes of run time. Plus, it'll vacuum AND mop your floors in one fell swoop. At the moment, Shark is also throwing in a free multi-surface floor cleaner, worth £14.99! Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £549.99 now £314 at Amazon If you have a little extra money to spend, I'd also recommend this newer Shark model. As well as being a very powerful cordless, it comes with an auto-empty dock which can hold up to 45 days' worth of debris. It's also kitted out with innovative new cleaning technology.

Run, don't walk to snap up the remaining stock of this epic Black Friday vacuum deal!