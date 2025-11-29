I love Anthropologie’s high-end lighting, but I only buy it on sale – these are the stunning lamps I’m eyeing up in the Black Friday sale

I love Anthropologie – after all, who doesn’t? Pretty much everything in the brand’s homeware offering is so stylish and pretty, including the beautiful lamps and light fixtures. The one downside? Their pieces tend to also be pretty spenny – that’s why I’m so excited for Anthropologie’s lighting Black Friday sale.

Anthropologie is one of the best places to buy lighting around. But truth be told, given the high-end pricing of the lamps, I would personally only ever buy them on offer as my budget doesn’t allow me to indulge in them at full price.

So since the brand’s offering Black Friday deals on the majority of its lighting collection ranging from 25% to 40% off all the way up to midnight on Tuesday 2nd December, these are the living room and bedroom lighting ideas I’m currently eyeing up.

I’ll figure out where to find the space for an extra lamp later…

Top Anthropologie Black Friday lighting picks

Which one do you have your eye on? Even though the sale is running until Tuesday the 2nd, if you’re thinking of investing in one of these pretty lamps, don’t wait around – as great products with good Black Friday deals don't tend to hang around for long. Better snap it up now.