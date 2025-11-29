I love Anthropologie’s high-end lighting, but I only buy it on sale – these are the stunning lamps I’m eyeing up in the Black Friday sale
I love Anthropologie – after all, who doesn’t? Pretty much everything in the brand’s homeware offering is so stylish and pretty, including the beautiful lamps and light fixtures. The one downside? Their pieces tend to also be pretty spenny – that’s why I’m so excited for Anthropologie’s lighting Black Friday sale.
Anthropologie is one of the best places to buy lighting around. But truth be told, given the high-end pricing of the lamps, I would personally only ever buy them on offer as my budget doesn’t allow me to indulge in them at full price.
So since the brand’s offering Black Friday deals on the majority of its lighting collection ranging from 25% to 40% off all the way up to midnight on Tuesday 2nd December, these are the living room and bedroom lighting ideas I’m currently eyeing up.
I’ll figure out where to find the space for an extra lamp later…
Top Anthropologie Black Friday lighting picks
In the very top image, Anthropologie is showing how to style this slim table lamp in a bedroom. But I can really see it work well as a kitchen lighting idea, too. This piece can be found on the brand's shortlist of Black Friday must-haves as it was on sale already, down from £248 to £198. But now you can enjoy extra 40% off on top.
An Anthropologie wall light originally selling for nearly £200 that's now going for under £60?! Yes, please! These are the kinds of Black Friday deals that I'm after. The brass finish looks super stylish - in fact, brass lamps and light fixtures are something of a recent lighting trend I'm seeing everywhere lately.
One of the great things about Anthropologie's lighting offering is that it also includes a whole host of brands in addition to their own range, like the gorgeous LALA Reimagined. I've fallen in love with these wooden wall lights with a beautifully sculpted base, also available in soft pink.
I'm a big fan of Matilda Goad's lighting range. That's exactly what this wall light reminds me of - which is probably why I also like it so much. The sun design is a perfect match for a wall light and the brass finish will reflect the light beautifully, too.
Which one do you have your eye on? Even though the sale is running until Tuesday the 2nd, if you’re thinking of investing in one of these pretty lamps, don’t wait around – as great products with good Black Friday deals don't tend to hang around for long. Better snap it up now.
