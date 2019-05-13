Would you live in one of Legal & General’s new city centre retirement communities?

Legal & General has announced the launch of Guild Living, a development of urban ‘later living’ communities. The initiative looks to redefine ageing and how we live in UK towns and cities.

Research indicates the number of over 85 year olds living in UK homes is set to double by 2041, and treble by 2066. Forecasts predict by that time there will be a further 8.6 million residents over the age of 65.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Despite this staggering number there has been a fundamental failure to address the specific housing, health and care needs of this demographic. Legal & General know we need to act now, to make a difference.

This new way of living will be a huge sigh of relief for those thinking – and possibly panicking – about their future retirement.

While many still crave the slower pace of life in rural areas, more and more retirees now consider larger towns and cities the ideal retirement choice. Urban living offers better transport links, high street amenities and local facilities, along with some all-important social interaction.

The Guild Living partnership will deliver a new wave of urban retirement communities across the UK. The ground breaking ‘later living communities’ will be made up of around 200 apartments. These will boast a 24-hour support network and facilities including restaurants, a physiotherapy gym and consultant rooms for GP surgeries.

‘Our vision is to deliver a significant change to how our older generation live’ says Eugene Marchese, Design and Innovation Director at Guild Living. ‘We will create beautiful “age-friendly” environments that are activated by world leading wellness programmes. With activities designed to engage and connect our residents with family, friends and the greater community.’

‘Each Guild Living community will be designed with innovative architecture, communal facilities, and academically accredited wellness programmes – that will stimulate our residents; physically, socially and cognitively.’

Catering for the growing number of over 65s in a major UK town or city, the Guild plans to deliver over 3,000 new homes in urban locations over the next five years.

The scheme launches with two sites initially. One being 4.5 acres of prime river frontage land in the city centre of Bath, Somerset. The other is a 2.7 acre site in Epsom, Surrey. The Guild Living communities will be innovatively designed to combine attractive architecture and interiors with tailored services to allow residents to live independently – with flexible and supportive care available if required.

‘Internationally, we have seen countless examples of how active, community-focused living can change people’s lives,’ explain Michael Eggington, CEO at Guild Living.

‘Over six per cent of over-65s in the US and Australia live in later living communities. Here the link between housing and health is widely recognised. This support has helped retirement villages become a mainstream option for older demographics.’

Michael goes on to explain that, ‘only 0.6 per cent of over-65s currently choose a retirement community in the UK.’

Video Of The Week

‘Nobody knows UK pensioners better,’ says Phil Bayliss, CEO of Later Living at Legal & General and Chairman at Guild Living. ‘We are the largest UK manager of pension scheme assets, with over three million DC pension scheme customers and paying over one million pensioners a month. Through Guild Living, together with our existing out-of-town offering, we will now be delivering over 7,000 later living homes over the next five years.’

Is it ever too early to think about your future home?