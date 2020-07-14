We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Step inside Nicky Clarke’s family home, owned by ex-wife and CEO of Nicky Clarke Worldwide Lesley Clarke.

The incredibly stylish St John’s Wood London home comprises eight bedrooms, a stunning kitchen, multiple living rooms for entertaining – many famous faces – and a dressing room of dreams.

Since 1994 the beautiful London house has been Lesley’s home, where she raised son Harrison and daughter Tellisa. This immaculately presented family house features tasteful interior design throughout…

Kitchen

And made for entertaining is this stunning space. The spacious fully fitted designer kitchen has integrated appliances, units and cupboards, including a four oven Aga, complete with polished timber flooring.

Living room

Elegant parquet flooring is paired with neutral furniture choices and stylish glass accessories to provide an effortlessly stylish decor.

Being hairdressers to the stars it’s unsurprising this home has entertained various A-list celebrities over the years – many in this very room – such as George Michael, Mick Hucknall and lead members of Oasis.

Master bedroom

A bedroom decor with swag! This generous master bedroom occupies its own private floor on the first floor of the house. The serene cream and ivory colour palette continues throughout the interior design for the bedrooms.

Dressing room

This mirrored dressing room of dreams offers a hair salon finish – with a reflection at every angle. What a way to get dressed in style everyday!

Bathroom

This chic marble bathroom feels salon-worthy, with an impressive shower head suspended over a claw-foot bath tub and plenty of hair towels on the wall-mounted rails. The mirrored furniture choice adds the signature touch of Clarke glam to this bathroom.

Exterior

The elegant five storey Victorian house is brought to market for the first time in 26 years, with agents Aston Chase, with a breathtaking asking price of £11.95million.

Could you see yourself living in this famous house?