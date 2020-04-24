We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity homes are always impressive, but this Californian home is something else! This exquisite home in San Francisco was formerly American Actress Meg Ryan’s house. She shared it with then-husband Dennis Quaid during the early 1990s.

Set out on four floors, the property comprises five bedrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a penthouse room complete with a bar and an elevator connecting all floors.

The incredible house really is the perfect blend of stylish, modern and spacious.

The beautiful exterior shows the extreme promise that awaits inside.

Sotheby’s informs us, ‘This architectural masterpiece was originally designed by Samuel Newsom in 1889 and was thoughtfully renovated in 2018 – impeccably blending original elements with contemporary style.’

Hallway

Even the reception room is a magnificent spectacle, with chic walnut flooring and a statement marble fireplace.

Kitchen

A throughly modern kitchen features an inviting open-plan layout. With floor-to-ceiling doors that extend the space onto a spacious outdoor terrace overlooking San Francisco Bay – ideal for entertaining in the Californian sunshine.

Living room

The generous, welcoming hallway flows into this living room space. Offering a delight decor complete with modern lighting and a handsome working fireplace.

The plush master bedroom is a serene space, furnished to compliment the rest of the decor throughout. This dreamy room enjoys incredible views through a gracefully curved bay window.

Additionally the room offers a chic dressing room and an impressive en-suite bathroom.

Said en-suite features a sumptuous bay-view bath.

The en-suite of dreams also features a sleek double sink unit in a calming neutral colour palette and marble touches. The metallic brass taps and handles adding just enough of a decorative distinction – an utterly divine design space.

Video Of The Week

By nightfall the terrace is the place to be. Large glass floor-to-ceiling windows allow the space to become an extension of the interior – a huge trend for modern living.

The impressive home is available at a guide price of $19,950,000, via agents Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage.

Who wouldn’t want to love in this stunning San Fran home? All we need now is the movie star budget.