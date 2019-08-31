Trending:

Inside Liz Earle’s stunning country pile in the West Country

We're only a teeny bit jealous!

Wellbeing guru Liz Earle is best known for her eponymous beauty brand of the same name. And when it comes to the one of the places she calls home – a 350-acre sustainable organic farm in the West Country – it will come as no surprise that it reflects the author and speaker’s love of all things nature.

Let’s take a peek behind the hedgerows and find out whether her interiors invite a sense of inner peace.

Image credit: Fred Duval / Contributor/Getty Images

She has a fabulous way with florals

Nothing pretties up a plain wooden dining table quite like a few vases of fresh flowers. The staggered height of the trio of vases is a nice touch, and the centre display seems to perfectly match the floral design of the curtains in the background.

She’s a fan of creative canopies

Shade and style – this covered floral walkway ticks both of these boxes. We can’t think of a more serene way to take a walk up to this rustic country home.

She knows how to make an entrance

A blue-green front door with tall potted topiary on either side is a classic winning combination when it comes to a country-style entranceway. We’re also fans of the contrast between the slatted door on the bottom half and the boxed window on the top half.

She’s a fan of upcycling

We can’t get enough of this unique garden bench made up of a log and some disused dining table backs. Definitely something that will leave guests impressed.

She’s made the kitchen the real heart of her home

Hanging herbs using sturdy string from what looks like meat hooks is a genius idea. A metal rail below is also the perfect place for Liz’s collection of pots and pans.

View this post on Instagram

Herbs drying over the Aga – have just posted an IG video on how to make your own mixed herbs – so simple, tasty, sustainable and cheap! The ones I have picked here are thyme, oregano, parsley, marjoram and sage (plus a handful of mint leaves to dry for tea – so much tastier and less expensive than buying mint tea bags…). All you need do hang the herbs to air-dry somewhere warm (a sunny windowsill is perfect), crush or snip with kitchen scissors and mix to your taste. I pretty much do equal quantities of each (a tad less sage perhaps) and you can throw in a handful of chilli seeds for extra kick if you fancy! 🌱🍃🌶 LX

A post shared by Liz Earle MBE (@lizearleme) on

Looking at this charming kitchen from another vantage point we can spot the requisite Aga in a lovely shade of cream and as well as a standout stone kitchen mantle.

View this post on Instagram

A ray of sunshine has just arrived in my kitchen!! The very latest issue of @lizearlewellbeing magazine!! All subscribers can expect to see this totally stunning new edition with its exclusive subscriber cover popping through their letterbox in the next few days, ahead of our retail edition (which goes on-sale throughout the UK on Wednesday Jan 2nd). I'm actually beyond excited about this new issue – it is truly gorgeous and filled with frank, insightful wellbeing wisdom as well as so many helpful and inspiring ways to get the new year off to the very best start…!! Details in my main Instagram bio link if you'd like to subscribe with one free issue as well as free UK p+p. Happy days ahead!! do@post a pic and tag me when your copy arrives – I really do love to see it in your homes too 😘 Lots of love, LX 💕🎈

A post shared by Liz Earle MBE (@lizearleme) on

She knows just what it takes to create a relaxing environ

Period-style panelling on the bathroom wall helps to draw walls in and create a cosy ambience. Add in a healthy smattering of lit pillar candles and some heritage chrome bath taps and you’ve got the perfect ingredients for a style-conscious soak.

She makes the fireplace her focal point

What could be more calm-inducing than spending an evening in front of a roaring fire – and what looks like an original one at that – complete with an ornate metal grate? The burnt orange ottoman doubles up as the perfect place to put your feet up.

