Take a peek inside Anthea Turner’s house in Kew, in the London borough of Richmond.

Anthea is a household name thanks to a long-standing career as a TV presenter. Over the years we’ve welcomed her into our homes on shows – back in the day there was GMTV and Blue Peter (hands up who had a go at making Anthea’s Tracy Island?!), and more recently, Perfect Housewife.

Anthea is now inviting fans to look around her own home, to give us a behind the scenes look into her lavish lifestyle.

Here’s what we’ve learned from snooping around Anthea Turner’s house…

Anthea loves a DIY project

The TV presenter loves a weekend DIY project. Instead of resting on a Sunday she keeps herself busy by making her own chalkboard wall.

Anthea tells fans,’Love a chalk wall, sometimes find them in a hall, kitchen, children’s bedroom, but decided to do mine on the back of 2 doors.’ Going on to explain, ‘everyone reaches for the chalk to leave a message’.

Another day another DIY project. This time she’s tackling her scuffed dining chair legs.

She uses her home for filming

Her elegantly stylde home provides the perfcet backdrop for filming. Her open-plan kitchen and dining area is a calming space decorated top-to-toe in neutral tones.

She has an eye for details

Anthea loves a touch of bling, as we can see from the mirrored accessories dressing her hallway.

The dining table is dressed with chic hurricane lanterns and French-style decorative glassware.

Anthea has found the perfect statement piece for her hallway wall – from one of our favourite shopping destinations none the less!

Anthea has the most organised wardrobe

We LOVE an organised closet. Anthea has the seasonal clothes swap down to a T, which is very much appreciated by the team here at Ideal Home HQ.

Anthea is passionate about wellness in the home

‘STOP SQUIRTING STUFF AROUND, YOU BREATH IT IN 😱’ Anthea stresses to her online fans.

She’s passionate about cleaning, but also keen to explore how we can make our homes a better space for our well-being.

‘I am truly worried about the amount of cleaning products being used in vast quantities and squirted around with abandon. A) It’s a waste B) Polluting the air C) You are breathing it in. So much can be achieved with less and an e-cloth. Sainsbury’s sell white vinegar in a reusable plastic bottle with a top under the screw lid that has a small hole in making contents easy to control’ Anthea explains.

‘I have knocked vinegar down to one part vinegar 4 parts water. With this bottle and an e-cloth (dry one to buff up) I have cleaned so much today including the seals on my washer and dish washer. Plainly there are marks that need tougher stuff but for every day quick use this is more than adequate. Also don’t let people frighten you by all this bacteria which is lurking around, most is harmless and ask yourself why, with all these products on the market do we have more people suffering with allergies? Just saying 🧐 Having a coffee now 👍☕️ Enjoy!’

She’s an Emma Bridgewater fan

I mean, who isn’t?

Her balcony garden is ‘Fabulous’

The balcony is dressed to perfection. The pink cushion celebrates her home town Kew, based in the London borough of Richmond.

