If you’d have told us at the start of the year that we’d be working from home pretty much full-time, most would have belly-laughed at such a notion. Yet here we are. It’s August.

While returning to the office in the not-too-distant-future is looking promising, one thing’s for sure – the full working week in an office might well be a thing of the past. Making now the perfect time to invest and get your home office looking like more of a permanent, considered space.

So what kind of style are you looking to create?

The compact desk for small homes

Ideal Home loves nothing more than highly functional furniture pieces that also add style to our homes. The new Brennan oak desk is a hard worker. It provides ample space to sit and work, without being overbearing in size – it’s less than a metre wide. The stylish midnight blue lift-up top provides storage space underneath, to conceal any office clutter. Tidy desk, tidy mind.

The stylish Nordic-inspired design feels fresh and very of the moment – navy is a huge colour trend for interior decor.

Buy now: Brennan Lift-Top Desk, £199, Made.com

The ‘could be an office chair but cooler’ chair

Pull up a chair, no more making do with a chair borrowed from the dining table. It’s time to buy a dedicated chair for the job, and we say make it the most comfortably stylish one possible. We say get one that supports your back, imagine your work’s assessment manager grimacing at the sight of you hunched at an ill-fit kitchen stool for 8 hours a day.

Posture and pure style are brilliantly fused with this Mad Men-esque design, with its retro shape complete with winged armrests and rich walnut finish. This chair means business. We’d feel like we’re ready to take on the world sat in this iconic looking swivel chair.

Buy now: Saul Office Chair, £249, Made.com

The glam desk set up

When you know you need a desk full-time but don’t want it to look like a desk…you go for a glam solution. And that is this sleek glass and metallic desk design. Practical but highly decorative, that wouldn’t look out of place in the living room.

Buy now: Patrizia Desk, £249, Made.com

Is is time to rethink your home office set up?