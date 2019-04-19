When it comes to off-the-peg kitchens, one look doesn’t always fit all. The new Magnet Create range gives you the luxury of a personalised kitchen without the eye-watering budget. With 20 paint-to-order options, two styles of door and a range of handles and worktops, you can put your own spin on the brand’s ever-popular Dunham and Soho ranges.

When it comes to colour in the kitchen, we’re all about green. Must-have shades for 2019 include olive, seagrass and teal, but our favourite has to be Forest Walk, reminiscent of rich jewel tones. For a look that oozes industrial chic, match with gold accents and white worktops – they offset heavier hues perfectly by bouncing light around the room, too.

Dunham kitchen in Forest Walk, from £3,736, Magnet Create

Pass the Merlot is a stunning deep red shade that epitomises cosy evenings in (with or without it’s namesake). It makes a statement of a stylish kitchen island – particularly when other worktops sport a neutral grey, such as Truffle Oil.

Naturally modern in style, this colour combo can be made wonderfully homely simply by adding in a few wooden accents – think tables, stools or even just a few cleverly placed chopping boards. Easy.

Dunham kitchen in Pass the Merlot, from £3,736, Magnet Create

Love a bit of drama? Matt black is the way to go – Charcoal, to be precise. In fact, why not go the whole hog and opt for double wow-factor with matching black worktops, too. Aside from being on-trend and sleekly sophisticated, they hide scuffs and scrapes – great if you’re a bit of a Calamity Jane in the kitchen (ahem, me).

It also provides a neutral backdrop for you to incorporate your own personal touches, whether it be pretty potted herbs or cool kitchen utensils.

Integra Soho kitchen in Charcoal, from £4,448, Magnet Create

If a softer take is more your style, there’s plenty of pastels to choose from, too. Shades include Lilac Blossom, a pretty lavender and Rose Bowl, a soothing blush pink. Both look lovely matched with Cashmere Sweater, an understated grey that compliments just about everything.

Whatever combination you go for, Magnet Create’s inspiring palette ensures an individual kitchen that you’ll be happy to spend time in – whether you cook in it or not. Pass the takeaway menu from that beautifully coloured drawer please…