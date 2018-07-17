Mel Gibson knocks £2.3 million off his Malibu home – he must be feeling brave at heart!

The Medieval-inspired property is back on the market at significantly reduced price, after failing to sell last summer

He might know ‘What Women Want’ but Mel Gibson is clearly struggling to gauge what buyers in Malibu want, as he has so far failed to sell his home in Malibu, Los Angeles. The sprawling mansion, with its unique Medieval-style decor was originally on the market last summer for £13.2 million ($17.5 million), but a buyer has yet to emerge.

Enjoy another celebrity house tour: Davina McCall’s house is up for sale – and we love its unique decorating touches

Its return to the market this summer at a reduced cost of £11.2 million ($14.8 million) indicates the movie star is feeling brave and willing to risk a substantial loss. Hopefully his tactics will work. After all, this is an impressive property, comprising a characterful five bedroom main house with an abundance of captivating outdoor living areas.

The secluded property is a one of a kind estate, sat among 5.5 acres in sunny Malibu. Talk about living the dream!

The intriguing house features many stone archways and period-effect beams – giving the property its Medieval-style vibes. Is it just us or does it remind you of one of Mel’s movie sets?

The main living area is spacious and filled with interesting design details. From the vaulted ceiling to the mezzanine levels, this house is packed full of personality.

The gigantic fireplace is the star of the show in the main living area – not even Mel himself could compete!

The library area has a traditional feel to it. Furnished with buff leather sofas, dark wooden floors and rich mahogany bookcases, it’s quite the man cave.

The bedroom is a complete mash-up of interior styles. The stone fireplace is inkeeping with the Medieval style of the house. While the feature wall behind the bed, made of leather cushioning, feels more modern, the striped back wooden floors have a Scandi vibe.

The bathroom is a luxurious space with a generous double basin and freestanding tub. The surrounding windows provide optimum views to the vast grounds.

Video Of The Week Video Of The Week

This beautifully shaded terrace provides a retreat from the hot Californian climate.

For when things get really hot, there’s a choice of two pools.

Let’s hope it’s second time lucky for Mel with the sale this summer.