Mel Gibson knocks £2.3 million off his Malibu home – he must be feeling brave at heart!

Ideal Home
By

The Medieval-inspired property is back on the market at significantly reduced price, after failing to sell last summer

He might know ‘What Women Want’ but Mel Gibson is clearly struggling to gauge what buyers in Malibu want, as he has so far failed to sell his home in Malibu, Los Angeles. The sprawling mansion, with its unique Medieval-style decor was originally on the market last summer for £13.2 million ($17.5 million), but a buyer has yet to emerge.

Enjoy another celebrity house tour: Davina McCall’s house is up for sale – and we love its unique decorating touches

Its return to the market this summer at a reduced cost of £11.2 million ($14.8 million) indicates the movie star is feeling brave and willing to risk a substantial loss. Hopefully his tactics will work. After all, this is an impressive property, comprising a characterful five bedroom main house with an abundance of captivating outdoor living areas.

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MSL

The secluded property is a one of a kind estate, sat among 5.5 acres in sunny Malibu. Talk about living the dream!

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

The intriguing house features many stone archways and period-effect beams – giving the property its Medieval-style vibes. Is it just us or does it remind you of one of Mel’s movie sets?

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

The main living area is spacious and filled with interesting design details. From the vaulted ceiling to the mezzanine levels, this house is packed full of personality.

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

The gigantic fireplace is the star of the show in the main living area – not even Mel himself could compete!

More celebrity homes: James Martin’s house in Hampshire is up for sale – and it has some very daring decorating schemes

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

The library area has a traditional feel to it. Furnished with buff leather sofas, dark wooden floors and rich mahogany bookcases, it’s quite the man cave.

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

The bedroom is a complete mash-up of interior styles. The stone fireplace is inkeeping with the Medieval style of the house. While the feature wall behind the bed, made of leather cushioning, feels more modern, the striped back wooden floors have a Scandi vibe.

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

The bathroom is a luxurious space with a generous double basin and freestanding tub. The surrounding windows provide optimum views to the vast grounds.

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

This beautifully shaded terrace provides a retreat from the hot Californian climate.

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

For when things get really hot, there’s a choice of two pools.

Mel Gibsons home

Image credit: The MLS

Related: Inside Matt and Emma Willis’ home in Hertfordshire

Let’s hope it’s second time lucky for Mel with the sale this summer.

Ideal Home loves...

Garden art

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Country garden with wooden decking | Create the perfect gardener's retreat | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Create the perfect gardener’s retreat
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you