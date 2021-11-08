We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choosing a new kitchen is one of the most exciting home projects. For so many of us, the kitchen is much more than just a place to cook. It’s right at the heart of our busy homes – where we eat, work, socialise and more.

Planning a new kitchen idea can feel overwhelming, which is why we’re thrilled to have partnered with Mereway Kitchens to help you on the journey to create your dream kitchen space.

Kitchen designs

Mereway have been making beautiful, hand-crafted kitchens in the UK for over three decades. With a huge choice of high-quality kitchen designs across three very different collections, there’s something for every style of home. Inspired by European design and culture, the Cucina Colore collection offers a combination of colour, texture and finishes for a truly individual kitchen.

Town & Country ticks all the boxes – contemporary, traditional and everything in between. The English Revival collection offers a bespoke, traditional, in-frame Shaker-style; a modern, in-frame slab door and a contemporary Shaker-style in flat matt painted finishes.

Introducing Teal Mist

When hunting for the perfect kitchen colour, we wanted a timeless shade that feels of-the-moment, but is easy to live with. Teal Mist is soft and gentle and is perfect for bringing a sense of calm (even amid the chaos of family meal times!). This blue-green shade offers maximum style versatility.

Paired with modern, traditional or Shaker-style cabinets, Teal Mist brings warmth in winter and freshness in summer and works equally well for a country or modern look.

‘It’s also the perfect complement for a range of other colours,’ says Nicky Phillips, Ideal Home decorating editor. ‘Mix it with grey and navy or make it pop with bright white. The addition of brass, chrome or black on door furniture makes it super flexible.’

Style tips:

Combine storage and display with Mereway’s smart bookcase unit.

Pair kitchen doors in Teal Mist with Chalk White for a smart take on classic.

Team sleek slab doors in Teal Mist with white worktops and gold details

To discover more about Mereway Kitchens and explore the wide range of design choices on offer, visit mereway.co.uk

‘Teal Mist feels WARM in winter and FRESH in summer. This versatile, CALMING shade is perfect for your dream kitchen’ says Ideal Home Editor Heather Young.