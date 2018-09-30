14 ways you know you’re in the home of a Millennial

Are you a true Millennial? See how many typically Millennial trends you have in your humble abode

When it comes to decorating their homes, Millennials are a whole new breed. From fancy flamingos to punchy pineapples and everything inbetween, Millennials have been defining what we should and shouldn’t have in our homes for a while now, and you many have invested without even realising. We are certainly guilty of a few of these Millennial home decor trends.

1. You have a penchant for Mid-century Modern furniture

2. Your love for brass accents goes way beyond just one candle holder

3. You covet an Eames chair, so much so that you bought a knock-off

4. Your space would be bare without some kind of wall art

5. Your guests are greeted by a cheeky doormat

6. You have at least one item (if not more) from Ikea in every room

7. You’ve embraced the whole mattress in a box concept

8. There is a chunky knit blanket on your bed, sofa, chair (delete as appropriate)

9. Space to fill? Buy a plant!

10. You’ve just bought your tenth succulent. Even though you’ve managed to kill, well, all of them

11. You own some kind of marble accessory! Be it a coaster or a console table

12. You might not drink a lot, but you like to have plenty of options, all displayed nearly on a metallic bar cart

13. You home features either a pineapple, flamingo or a cactus accessory

14. You’ve really embraced the trend for Millennial pink

How many of these Millennial decor trends have you ticked off your list?