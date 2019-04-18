Millennials are ditching ‘daunting’ DIY in favour of this new trend

With the long weekend upon us it’s prime time for a spot of DIY. Or should we say DDI – that’s Dad’ll Do It, for those who don’t know.

According to research, carried about by Ronseal, asking dad is the new trend for younger generations.

The study of 2,000 adults, aged 23-38, found even the smallest of jobs, such as putting up shelves or replacing a doorknob can send youngsters into a state of panic. As a result many are turning to good old dad to lend a hand.

Only one in five would pay a professional to assist them, with 45 per cent seeking help from their ‘old man’ instead. Given it’s free, we’re not surprised.

‘For homeowners who want to tackle jobs quickly and easily DIY skills are as important as ever,’ says Rob Green of Ronseal. ‘But our research shows that these skills are dying out, particularly among new homeowners.’

Shockingly one in 10 of those surveyed admitted to never having picked up a screwdriver or a paintbrush.

With less than half having attempted to hang curtains or blinds, three in 10 have never attempted to even change a lightbulb.

Over half admitted to being ‘scared’ of making costly mistakes – quite rightly! And three in 10 admitted they ‘wouldn’t know where to start’.

Difficulty in getting on the property ladder could be a contributing factor for manual skills dying out. A generation of renters have been denied the chance to learn vital home improvement skills, such as hanging shelves and picture frames.

The research found 41 per cent believe it’s only worth learning DIY skills once they have moved out of their parent’s home.

In addition to asking for dad’s help, four in 10 turn to the internet and YouTube. Only 18 per cent would turn to mums for assistance.

To tackle this, and help those that want to brush up on the basics, Ronseal will be hosting DIY workshops. These will run over the summer with the Men’s Shed Association.

Carpenter Nick Petit is one of the team behind the Moss Side Men’s Shed says, ‘There is a real guilt among a lot of people about not having great DIY skills.’

‘We all need help to learn, to gain confidence,’ explains Nick. ‘Being able to take care of and maintain your own home is useful. It also saves you money in the long run.’

The study was conducted on behalf of Ronseal via OnePoll.