This last year has seen homebuyer habits change dramatically. However, the latest data from Rightmove reveals a Sarah Beeny effect. A small town in Somerset has become the most popular place to live in the UK in 2020.

Just outside the quaint Somerset town of Bruton, property expert Sarah Beeny is building a modern stately home. It’s a build that’s being documented in Channel 4’s Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country. And according to property website Rightmove, the countryside town has seen buyer searches increase by 72 per cent in the last year.

In her new Channel 4 show, Sarah Beeny and her husband swap their London home for a place in the countryside. It’s a swap many homebuyers have mirrored in the last year. Many are keen to swap city centres for more remote locations as commutes have gone out the window, and working from home has become the norm.

The most popular place to live in the UK

The top ten list of Rightmove’s most popular places to live in 2020 is dominated by rural and coastal areas. The picturesque town of Pitlochry in Scotland is the second most popular place to live this year, with buyer searches up by 50 per cent.

Aylesford in Kent, the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon, and Lightwater in Surrey all cracked the top ten. Each location is luring buyers with stunning scenery and quaint communities.

‘This year we’ve seen an uplift in the number of home-movers escaping to the country. We think this trend will continue for now as people show their willingness to make significant life changes,’ says Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s Director of Property Data.

‘The data highlights just how influential the unexpected events of this year have been in shaping the nation’s housing priorities. Many buyers are determined to swap city streets for rural and coastal retreats.’

Glynis Frew, CEO of Hunters Estate Agents points out that the last year’s events have fundamentally changed our work-life balance.

‘2020 has given many people time to reset and reprioritise, with a focus on lifestyle. From a better work-life balance to the need for outside space, we have a renewed sense of what matters to us,’ he explains.

‘For some, this means finally making that dream rural or coastal move. Safe in the knowledge that they can work remotely for the majority of the time while coming into the office a few times a month.

‘For those in certain digital-led industries, the possibilities are almost limitless – a good Wi-Fi connection is all they need.’

Will you follow Sarah Beeny’s lead and make a dash for the country in the New Year?