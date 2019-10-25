Wales has always had a soft spot in our hearts as a place of amazing natural beauty, and the producers of some seriously yummy toffee waffles. However, it might surprise you that one of the most popular towns in UK for buyers right now is in South Wales.

Zoopla has revealed that Swansea in South Wales has topped the list as one of the most popular towns in UK for home-hunters. Zoopla looked through the data of what properties home buyers were viewing over the last 12 months to work out the locations that were most popular.

Swansea proved to be the most popular town, with Llanelli in Carmarthenshire in South Wales coming in second place. Moving over to England, Leicester came in third place on the list of the most popular towns in UK for buyers.

Making up a large chunk of the list was seaside towns. Old-favourite destinations such as Brighton and Torquay came in as the 11th and 16th most popular property hot-spots in the UK. However, new up-and-coming seaside towns such as Margate, which has experienced a resurgence in popularity, snuck into 13th place.

Top 10 most popular towns in UK

Rank Post Town Most Popular Outcode Within Town County/Area Average Property Value (£) 1 Swansea SA4 Swansea £174,551 2 Llanelli SA15 Carmarthenshire £137,046 3 Leicester LE5 Leicestershire £217,675 4 Preston PR2 Lancashire £180,658 5 Stoke-on-Trent ST3 Staffordshire £145,879 6 Newcastle-under-Lyme ST5 Staffordshire £184,311 7 Dumfries DG1 Dumfries & Galloway £159,637 8 Coventry CV6 West Midlands £163,339 9 Inverness IV2 Highland £206,338 10 Dunfermline KY11 Fife £185,435

Within London, Hampstead topped the list as the most popular destination with the average property costing £1,496. This is in no small part probably down to nearby Hampstead Heath and a neighbourhood full of celebrities.

Heading a little south, Wimbledon, home to tennis and strawberries and cream, came in as the second most popular buyer hot-spot in London, whilst Docklands came in third place.

‘When it comes to the most-searched-for post towns on Zoopla in the last 12 months, as ever, the proof is in the data,’ says Laura Howard, Consumer Expert at Zoopla. ‘And, with SA4 and SA15 ranking first and second in the list, the data shows that South Wales reigns supreme.’

‘This year’s popularity could be partly attributed to the employment opportunities of nearby Swansea combined with The Gower, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on your doorstep,’ Laura adds.

‘At under £140,000 in SA15 and £175,000 in Swansea, average house prices are also still relatively affordable and fall under the Land Transaction Tax thresholds for Wales – welcome news for first-time buyers,’ she explains.

Are you tempted to peruse properties in Swansea?