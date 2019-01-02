Zoopla reveals the top 10 most viewed properties of 2018 – which is your favourite?

From a country mansion in the Isle of Man to a nine-bedroom £13million mansion in London, these were the most swoon-worthy houses of last year!

Zoopla has revealed the most viewed houses of 2018. Who doesn’t enjoy a cheeky peek at the average house price on their street? And we’re all definitely guilty of swooning over lust-worthy homes, making Zoopla a gold mine of entertainment.

From modern new-builds in Nottingham to a £13 million mansion in the capital, prepare to drool over the most viewed homes of 2018…

Top 10 most viewed properties 2018

As the most affordable, by a mile, we’re happy to see this more humble home making the list. The unique church conversion in the Welsh countryside is a fine example of a property transformation.

The grand aesthetic, manicured gardens, luxury leisure facilities and stunning interior make this bespoke country house a winner. This impressive house, situated in the heart of Weybridge, has welcomed more than 77,686 views since being on Zoopla.

This outstanding family home is located on one of Sheffield’s most prestigious roads – situated within walking distance to the attractive village of Dore. The property boasts five bedrooms, four of which have en-suites, plus six reception rooms, pool, sauna, games room and a bar.

This extended family home in Pewsey, Wiltshire has racked up 74,643 views, earning it seventh place in the charts. The modern 6,500 sq ft. country house is set in a stunning rural position overlooking wooodland, agricultural land and equestrian grazing.

At number six is this family home in London’s upmarket Hampstead. The impressive nine bedroom property is not your not your average family home.

Measuring 12,776 sq Ft and spanning four floors this epic house boasts staff quarters, a gym, a wine cellar, lifts and underground parking. With a price tag of £13.75 million the majority of virtual tours may well be folk, just like us, who simply love a snoop inside amazing houses!

See this house in all its glory: This is the most viewed Zoopla house on the market – we can see why!

Uber fashionable and modern, it’s easy to see how this £1 million new-build in Nottingham ranks fifth. This contemporary home has had over 105,450 views since being listed on the site.

Another 5-bed house in Nottingham, this property has racked up more than 185,000 views online. No doubt the lagoon style swimming pool and indoor waterfall are pull factors for this £1.1 million home.

In at number three is this thoroughly modern new build family home in the sought-after seaside town of Broadstairs. At £1,150,000, almost times the average house price in the area, this substantial newly built seven-bed home offers the latest in modern design. It’s attracted 386,085 views since first being listed back in July 2018.

It’s all about location, location, location with this property! The exterior reminds us of a dolls house and sits on a plot of 6.5 acres. And if the great outdoors is not enough to impress, this six-bed house boasts a swimming pool, cinema and games room – providing plenty of entertainment.

With 779,444 views, it sits firmly in second place as the most viewed property for 2018!

The number one undoubtedly spot goes to this impressive property! Smashing it out if the park, this picturesque home had 1,328,806 views!

This stunning home has been built on a no-expense-spared basis and is definitely in a class of its own. The attention to detail and superb craftsmanship is second to none. With approximately 10,000 sq ft of formal and informal living areas. Once inside you will be captivated by the indisputable style and grandeur that resonates throughout.

Which of these impressive properties is your favourite?