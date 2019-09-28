If you’re anything like us, you’ve been involved in your fair share of ‘duvet dances’. You know, that tug of war when one partner has ‘too much’ and the other has ‘not enough’.

In fact, a quarter of British couples admit to arguing about their duvet at night time.

Well, you’ll be pleased to know that bedroom barneys could be a thing of the past thanks to Nanu’s new Hot & Not Duvet.

The sleep specialists at Nanu have designed the perfect duvet to stop arguments at home and make the bedroom a harmonious space. The Nanu Hot & Not Duvet means you and your partner can BOTH get a perfect night’s sleep.

How? The duvet is created in two seamless halves, with each partner being able to customise their half of the duvet by answering a few simple questions online.

You’ll be able to choose from options like toasty, snug, cosy all the way through to chilled, calm and cool.

In our younger years, women often feel the cold more than men, so we can choose ‘toasty’ for a happy and successful snooze.

For older couples, the duvet is perfect if one partner is going through the menopause, so she can opt for a cooler option to alleviate hot flushes and night sweats that 75 per cent of menopausal women suffer with.

All you have to do is head to the Nanu website and fill in the Hot & Not Duvet Builder to choose your duvet size (double or king) and warmth level. Even better news? The prices for a double start from just £50.

The site also has a host of handy hints and tips on how to get a great night’s sleep, from the effects of coffee on snoozing to the power of air-purifying plants.

Happy shopping… and sleeping!