Are you plagued by allergies? If sneezing, itchy eyes, and throat are keeping you up at night, Aldi has the solution. Launching in stores today (6 April), the Aldi Slumberdown Anti-Allergy Bedding offers itself as the perfect cheat sheet to high pollen counts - and prices start at just £4.99.

When considering where to buy bedding , I highly doubt Aldi enters your mind. Yet, as we also well know, the middle aisle is often a treasure trove of handy home buys - the anti-allergy bedding collection does not seem to be an exception.

Anti-allergy bedding generally has tightly woven materials to prevent dust mites and bacteria from making your bedding their home, making is the best pillows and best mattresses for allergy sufferers. Aldi’s is one of the cheapest collections of anti-allergy bedding I’ve spotted on the market, and could even rival M&S’ oh-so-popular anti-allergy bedding.

Aldi Slumberdown Anti Allergy Pillow £7.99 at Aldi This Aldi anti-allergy pillows are perfect for back sleepers, providing medium support as your sleep. They're made with a special anti-allergy filling that has been approved by experts at Allergy UK. M&S Collection 2pk Anti-Allergy Plus Firm Pillows £25 at M&S These firm support pillows are best for side-sleepers, and are made from Aegis®-treated fibres which is both antibacterial and anti-mould.

While there are many tips for sleeping with hay fever , opting for anti-allergy bedding always ranks highly. The Aldi Slumberdown Anti-Allergy Bedding has been designed with materials that are unlikely to cause a reaction if you have sensitive skin. In fact, Aldi states that it as been approved by leading experts at Allergy UK . The products are also washing machine and dryer-friendly, making them easy to care for and ideal for families.

The range starts at £4.99 with single mattress protectors and pillow cases. Double and king mattress protectors will set you back £6.99, while if you're looking for a mattress topper , a double is £19.99 and a king is £22.99 (which is also the most expensive item in the range.

Aldi Slumberdown Anti Allergy Duvet £14.99 at Aldi Like the pillows, the anti-allergy duvet is made from the same expert-approved anti-allergy filling. It's designed for use all year round, extending it's use long after summer. M&S Collection Anti Allergy Plus 13.5 All Seasons Tog Duvet £59 at M&S M&S has a huge range of different tog anti-allergy duvets, but this one is designed for use all year round - it can even be seperated into a 9 and 4 tog duvet to adjust for seasons. It's made with BI-OME® NTL Margosa treated fabric which deters the growth of dust mites and controls odours and bacteria for freshness.

A pair of anti-allergy pillows costs £7.99 and has been tested by experts at Allergy UK. Formed with special Anti Allergy Filling, they have medium support and are recommended for back sleepers.

Similarly, the Anti Allergy Duvet (£14.99 for a double and £19.99 for a king) has been made with the same Anti Allergy Filling to ensure a good night's sleep. It has been designed to use all year round, however, there of plenty of best duvet options available if your prone to overheating in night.

In the UK, an estimated one in four people suffer from hay fever, according to research by the Met Office , which can account for many a sleepless night during high-pollen months.

So take action now - investing in anti-allergy bedding can bolster you from potential allergens, ensuring a good night’s sleep free from irritating symptoms.

Shop anti-allergy bedding

Active Anti-Allergy With Heiq Allergen Tech* Mattress Protector £48 at John Lewis This mattress protector is made with HeiQ Allergen Tech which is designed to break down dust mite matter, pet hair and dander and some types of pollen. Not only does it protect your mattress, but it keeps allergens at bay. Snuggledown Luxurious Hotel Anti-Allergy Mattress Topper £34 at Dunelm While designed to give you that plush hotel bed feeling, this mattress topper is also crafted from anti-allergy treated hollowfibre filling to keep hay fever and allergy symtpoms at bay while you sleep. Silentnight Anti-Allergy 10.5 Tog Duvet - Double £32 at Argos Approved by The British Allergy Foundation, this duvet is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibres that actively protects your duvet from bacteria and dust mites to help prevent allergies. It's also machine washable, and described as being lightweight, making it a great choice for summer.

If you haven’t been able to track down the Aldi Slumberdown Anti-Allergy Bedding, don’t worry, here are some more amazing options to choose from.