The stylish new Argos storage bed proving they’re not just for kids

Tidy house, tidy mind, that’s what the experts say. Keeping bedrooms tidy one clothes pile at a time is the new Argos storage bed, for grown-ups too.

Before you have visions of an outdated divan of deep drawers and no style, think again. The new Pico bed is both a smart storage solution and stylish too – with its Scandi-style light oak effect finish.

The clever cabin bed comes complete with spacing-saving under bed drawers and storage compartments. And, brilliantly, additional hanging space hidden in the headboard – the ideal place to hang outfits ready for the next day. The stylists among us here at Ideal Home HQ love this aspect the most.

Argos storage bed for grown-up rooms

The thoughtful bed design is available in a single, small double and standard double. Catering for those of all ages, not just for the kids!

One satisfied customer leaves a five star review ,’I love this bed and it’s amazing if you need more storage, but don’t have much space. Super comfy too.’

‘We know how hard it can be to have stylish furniture in the bedroom, when space is limited’ explains Emma Benjafield, head of furniture buying at Argos Home.

‘Our Pico bed is cleverly designed for small rooms. It includes shelves nestled within the base, multiple draws and a hanging rail fixed into the headboard. When paired with our Loft Living Storage Unit, challenging bedroom spaces can be transformed into sleep havens that meet the needs of those who enjoy quality design and need a practical storage space too.’

Buy now: Pico Double Bed Frame, £299. Argos Home

The space saving star of the bedroom is proving popular since it first hit stores. In the last four weeks, the Pico double has proved 3.5 times more popular than the single, proving adults are looking for storage friendly beds too.

Our inside sources also tell us onsite searches for ‘Pico’ are up 25 per cent.

Loft living storage furniture

Above is the stylish Loft Living Storage unit Emma refers to. The multi-functional piece seamlessly fuses open display boxes and cupboards to create picture perfect storage. Ideal for any room, particularly living rooms and bedrooms.

