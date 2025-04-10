IKEA has just launched a genius guest bed that's perfect for small homes – it can be tucked into a wardrobe when it's not in use

IKEA has just launched a folding guest bed, and it’s the ideal solution for hosting overnight guests if you’re short on space.

The NORRUDDEN Guest Bed costs £129, which is *far* more affordable than any of the best sofa beds on the market, and, even better, it folds down to around H90 x W80 x D25cm when it's not in use.

That means you can tuck it neatly into a wardrobe or cupboard so your floorspace is clear once guests go home.

Easter is just around the corner, and if you have family or friends coming to stay, I think this is the ideal temporary sleeping solution.

IKEA NORRUDDEN Guest Bed £129 at IKEA This space-saving folding bed is ideal if you're looking for a guest bed that can be tucked away out of sight.

The NORRUDDEN comes with a mattress included and offers a W80 x L193cm sleeping area once it's folded flat. That's just a little smaller than a standard single mattress size, which measures W90 x L190cm.

That mattress may not be the thickest, but it's perfectly adequate for a few nights' kip, and if you want to increase your guests' comfort, you can always add one of the best mattress toppers, such as the cushioning memory foam Panda Topper or firmer IKEA NISSEHOLM Mattress Topper to the bed.

Metal bars on each end of the frame also keep the mattress in place, so there's no chance of it slipping off during the night and leaving your guests sleeping on a bare metal frame!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once folded back up, the bed also has wheels on one end that make rolling it back into a storage space easy; no heavy lifting required.

Of course, if you have enough floorspace and want a permanent piece of furniture, opting for one of the best chair beds instead could be a great alternative.

Shop alternatives

Best overall Innovation Living Cubed 90 Armchair Bed £1,199 at John Lewis Check Amazon If you're looking for a permanent piece of furniture, this Innovation Living Chair Bed is one of the best I've come across. Best value Habitat Roma Chair Bed £225 at Argos A more affordable alternative, this click-clack chair bed makes a stylish accent chair that's ideal for small spaces. Best quick delivery Swyft Model 08 Chair Bed £1,156 at John Lewis If you want a stylish chair bed that can also be delivered (almost) as fast as you can click your fingers, this Swyft option is it.

The only downside is that a chair bed is bigger and bulkier; there's no tucking a sleeper chair out of sight once guests have gone home. Whereas the folding NORRUDDEN Guest Bed is compact enough to hide away out of sight in most wardrobes.

Overall, this is the best value folding bed I've come across, and if you don't have an IKEA locally, the good news is that the Norrudden is available for delivery to most postcodes.