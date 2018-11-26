Peter Andre’s House is on sale – it’s had more than a 60 minute makeover!

The modern detached home in Brighton is on sale for £2.25 million.

Jazz crooner Peter Andre has come a long way in the style stakes from his 90s’ pop days, and we’re curious to see how his now more paired down look translates to his former home.

The six-bed, four-bath home is located in one of Hove’s most prestigious residential areas and is within easy reach of the town’s shops, bars and eateries. It’s also just a short drive from the South Downs National Park – ideal for fans of the great outdoors.

Let’s throw open the doors and see what’s inside…

Exterior

A feature glass-walled porch acts as the stylish entrance to this magnificent home. Contrasting exterior paint tones cleverly help to demarcate the lower and upper floors.

Living room

The 32ft L-shaped sitting room offers enough space for both relaxing and entertaining.

The striking central glass Cheminees Philippe helps to anchor the two sides of the space. Sliding glass doors lead out to a well kept garden.

Kitchen

The 30ft kitchen features modern mahogany gloss cabinets and sleek granite worktops, which runs through to the central kitchen island. The large Britannia range oven is perfect for foodies who love experimenting with the latest recipes. Integrated Neff appliances include a fridge/freezer, coffee maker and a microwave.

The dining room continues the gloss mahogany look.

Bar

Just off the living room is separate Cognac room – because what celeb home would be complete without one? Featuring a wet bar with gloss cabinets, glass storage and a sink. We’re loving the Audrey Hepburn print on the wall too – and we certainly think the film and fashion icon would have approved of this set up.

Bedroom

Built-in coffee-coloured wardrobes provide all the storage you need, while a recessed window area is the perfect spot to look out onto the stunning views over Brighton.

The main bathroom has a luxury spa feel – perfect for some indulgent pampering.

Garden

Manicured lawns and a selection of topiary make this outdoor area a calm and collected space to spend time in.

The house is currently on the market with agents Hamptons, with an asking price of £2.25 million.

