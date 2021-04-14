We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is well known for her love of all things bright and beautiful, as well as whipping up gastranomical delights. So when she decided to combine the two and create a new kitchen full of colour, it was always going to be a success.

Having been named as the new ambassador for Omega Kitchens, it looks as though Prue took great pleasure in picking out the perfect shade of cabinetry for her new house. The design is cheery, fun and vibrant – everything we’d expect from this fabulous TV chef.

Ready to take a look around? Let’s see whether Prue Leith’s kitchen is what you’d imagine…

Prue Leith’s kitchen

We weren’t kidding when we told you Prue’s new kitchen was colourful, and that explosion of bright yellow with accents of green immediately makes you feel energised.

‘One of the most important points for me is how colour can make you feel,’ says Prue. ‘And as we spend more time in our homes it has become more vital than ever to ensure the home is a positive space for everyone – colour plays a huge part in that.’

This sunny yellow is definitely a joyful shade, but we wonder how long it took Prue to choose it, being there are 22 paint colours across 19 door styles at Omega Kitchens – giving 400 painted colour and door combinations! When combined with its range of 12 cabinet colours this gives a choice of more than 5,000 colour combinations, so you can easily make your kitchen just as unique as Prue’s.

‘It was tough to decide on the final colour, I must admit, as there was so much choice,’ says Prue, ‘but the style, design and quality complement it perfectly.’

Space & storage

We’d imagine Prue has quite a collection of kitchen tools to house, so storage would be a major factor in her design. As well as the large island with its roomy pan drawers, she also has a bank of cabinetry with a large wall cupboard, more drawers and open shelving to display all those vital ingredients.

The cabinetry bank is in white, which makes a subtle background for the more zingy-coloured island unit, and incorporates another worktop space. This is the spot where Prue keeps her smaller appliances, making them easy to use, rather than having to get them in and out of a cupboard each time she wants them.

Appliances

The island unit houses some of Prue’s larger appliances, such as her hob, and we spotted a Miele oven – nothing but the best for this professional chef.

On the other side of the island, you’ll also see a few hanging rails where Prue keeps all her scissors, whisks and other kitchen tools – it’s a clever kitchen storage idea to keep them all to hand so you can see what you’ve got, rather than rummaging in drawers.

Kitchen dining

Having a table and chairs in her kitchen means Prue can chat to guests while she cooks, or simply take a seat herself. The wood table offers warmth to the scheme, while brightly coloured yellow and green chairs tie in with the colour scheme.

Fixtures & fittings

Prue chose taps in a sleek black, which keep the kitchen feeling modern and works as a contrast to the sunny yellow cabinetry. More open shelving creates a spot for vases and vessels, along with a row of hooks from which Prue can hang her mug collection.

‘I’ve always had a love for colour in my own style and in my home, so working with Omega to showcase the wonderful colour range they offer is really exciting,’ says Prue. ‘Especially having cooked in my own Omega kitchens over the past 25 years.’

What do you think of Prue’s kitchen? Would you be brave enough to go for zingy yellow cabinetry?