Be inspired by this restoration project with a difference. Thanks to being lovingly restored this mill house renovation has created a stunning country dwelling.

Used to grind grans into flour this statuesque tower was once a working mill, not a place you’d naturally envision calling home. Interior designer Adam Williams has thoughtfully transformed the mill to create a captivating country home.

Step inside to see how the mill house after its been given a new lease of life…

Mill house renovation

Thought to date date to the 17th Century the Norfolk mill is a beauty to behold from the outside.

Wait until you see what Adam has done to the interior.

The curved walls add interest to the house throughout. The hallway features a number of striking design details, from the rope trim around the circumference of the space. As well as the interesting stairway, with it’s unusual cut-out steps.

The window invites plenty of light to flood the room, providing the ideal spot under the stairs for a desk.

We can see how the original brick creates interest for the hallway walls. The cream wall cladding adds the perfect country accent to enhance the rustic finish.

Living room

The main living area oozes effortless country charm. From the traditional wood burner to the wood panelling and farm-house style doors.

This space is housed in the extension at the back of the house. Sitting adjacent to the tower, it doesn’t have the problem of circular walls. Making furniture choices easier no doubt.

Kitchen

The kitchen showcases Andy’s ‘Natural History Cabinet’. Perfectly at home on the beautifully wood enhanced walls.

The rustic surroundings create an ideal place to break bread with guests. The compact space comfortably accommodates a sizeable dining table and chairs set.

Outside the mill

A simple decking area provides the ideal spot to enjoy the surroundings. Double doors lead out from the living room, directly out onto the terrace.

This suntrap is the perfect space for a simple garden furniture set, to enjoy the summer months outdoors.

A fuss-free balcony area surrounds the top of the tower. Occupying 360 degrees this design element provides the perfect watch tower for the surrounding waterways and rolling fields.

The mill looks all the more impressive illuminated by sunsets as a backdrop.

This impressive restored mill is owned and designed by interior designer Adam Williams. Used as his holiday home, it provided the perfect country escape.

