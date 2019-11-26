Peek inside three of the quirkiest eco homes on the market

If like us you’re constantly browsing property apps on your virtual house hunt, you may notice more and more eco homes are appearing on the market.

And you’d be right to notice. Being environmentally friendly is a major plus point for those selling their home. Combined with unique designs and good locations, buyers are queuing round the corner for these green credentials.

So, take a peek at these three quirky eco homes. They blend incredible design with environmentally-friendly technology. And what’s even better is that they’re on the market right now.

Eco home with style: Outhouse

It’s quite right for an eco home to be placed in the middle of nature. And that’s what you get with Outhouse, as it merges discretely with meadows in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.

Designed in 2015 by architects Loyn and Co, Outhouse was shortlisted for the 2016 RIBA House of the Year. It was also lauded in Architects Journal as ‘one of the most outstanding new houses in Britain in a decade’.

You get 5,000 square feet that begins with a private driveway that as you creep in becomes a paved carport. This five bedroom detached eco home also provides charging points for electric cars, a rare find in most towns, let alone rural properties.

Energy efficiency is central to the design and the finished house achieves an EPC of 96/100. Translation? It’s ultra green.

Outhouse includes a ground source heat pump, solar thermal and photovoltaic panels, and underfloor heating throughout. Its green roof is interspersed with solar panels and provides excellent natural insulation.

Despite being surrounded by nature, Bristol is only 40 minutes by car, and as of December last year, there are no tolls for crossing the River Severn.

See it for yourself: Outhouse, £2,895,000, Rightmove

Eco home with a twist: The Spiral

Nestled in the cosy village of Worth, Sussex, The Spiral is a perfect contemporary blend of modern design, energy efficiency and smart tech.

Instead of traditional power systems, The Spiral uses geo-thermal and solar energy to power this five bedroom property.

And for those who like tech, this home has more of it than an Apple store. The Spiral can be fully operated by an iPad, as well as having fingerprint biometric smart door entry. It’s Arlo Pro 5 wireless security camera system and Lithe audio smart Bluetooth speaker system means your fully in control of everything inside, and outside.

With over 4000 square feet to roam in, The Spiral boasts a stunning main reception room which follows its unique curved design. t’s also fitted with a bespoke kitchen that includes a instant hot water Quooker tap and handy wine rack.

The reception then bends into a spacious sitting room area, where you’ll be warmed by a modern bioethanol fireplace. Had enough of the warmth? move down into the Spiral’s internal hall that leads to the five bedrooms.

Always dreamed of a walk in closet? Well the master bedroom has one, with a beautifully fitted en-suite to match. It has a free standing bath and walk in wet shower area with glazed screen. Three of the other four bedrooms also have en-suites, while bedroom number five could be converted into a study.

See for yourself: The Spiral, offers in the region of £2,000,000, Rightmove

Eco home with scale: Robins Hill

Set in the secluded Milland valley of the South Downs National Park, Robins Hill is a home to be admired.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home is nestled in a sloping glade and surrounded by mature trees, but is just over an hour from London.

Designed with local award-winning architect Kevin Dash, its former owner was keen to create a modern structure that would blend in the surrounding landscape.

Video Of The Week

The other aim is to be almost carbon neutral. Robins Hill has been constructed using organic and breathable materials, which improve the indoor air quality. It’s frame is made from timber and encased with Hempcrete, so the home’s the temperature and humidity is easily regulated.

This all means that Robins Hill has almost zero environmental impact and is also low in running costs.

See for yourself: Robins Hill, Price On Application, Rightmove

Which is your favourite?