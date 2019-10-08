Artisanal and handcrafted are the last buzzwords you’d expect to hear from the flat-pack giant IKEA. But there latest IKEA HANTVERK collection is all about supporting skilled artisans across the India, Thailand, Jordan and Romania.

Picking something up from the new IKEA HANTVERK collection will give you that unique IKEA buzz caused by swiping up something pretty for less that £20 and cinnamon buns. However, you can add your new bowl or cushion to your home knowing that you’ve helped create jobs and economic opportunities for artisans in regions that need help.

IKEA HANTVERK collection

The limited-edition IKEA HANTVERK collection is a collaboration with five different social enterprises in India, Thailand, Jordan and Romania. Items are made from natural sustainable materials such as banana fibre, handmade paper, ceramic and cotton.

Each part of the collection made up of cushion covers, throws, handwoven baskets, bowls and vases are handcrafted by skilled artisans.

The collaboration works with foundations and skilled artisans to create jobs in regions where people need them most. For example, one foundation that IKEA has collaborated with is the Jordan River Foundation.

The Scandinavian superstore began its partnership with this Foundation in 2017 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis. Since partnering the collaboration has helped generate jobs for 250 Jordanian female artisans and Syrian refugee woman.

‘If IKEA can be part of making social business mainstream and sustainable in the long run, that’s fantastic,’ explains Vaishali Misra, Business Leader of Social Entrepreneurs at IKEA Range & Supply. ‘We want to have a positive impact on people’s lives, supporting positive economic, environmental and social development.

‘By working with social entrepreneurs, we have an opportunity to contribute to economic empowerment and livelihood opportunities for vulnerable groups including women and minority groups,’ she adds.

The collection is available online and in select stores with prices starting from £6.50. Why don’t we take a look at some of our favourite parts of the collection?

HANTVERK cushion

Buy now: HANTVERK cushion cover, £8, IKEA

This bright, cushion is one of the stars of IKEA’s thoughtful new collection. The abstract design will add a splash of colour to any living room sofa.

The cushion is handmade by the social Indian enterprise Rangsutra, provides a livelihood for female artisans – so that their children can attend school and are given a brighter future.

HANTVERK placemat

Buy now: HANTVERK placemat, £6.50, IKEA

This geometric black and white placemat is priced at just £6.50, a small price to pay to help provide a livelihood for skilled female artisans who have woven the placemats by hand.

The pattern has also been transformed into a matching hand towel and a stunning throw.

HANTVERK bowl

Buy now: HANTVERK bowl, £12, IKEA

Simple, elegant, off-white, but most importantly handmade. These bowls are a perfect example of how IKEAs signature Scandinavian style has been adapted for this collaboration.

These bowls are handmade by social entrepreneurs in Doi Tung, Thailand. The bowl looks gorgeous as a centrepiece, or as a much-loved bowl constantly being refilled with noodles or pasta.

HANTVERK basket

Buy now: HANTVERK basket, £9, IKEA

Baskets are perfect for adding pretty storage into a home. This one has been handmade from banana fibre and will add a gorgeous rustic touch to any room.

Which your favourite piece from the collection?