Who doesn’t love a good old snoop around the nation’s homes? And now leading property website Rightmove has revealed the properties that have most piqued the interest of would-be buyers in 2019 to date, clocking up the highest number of views.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Lets take a look at the top five.

Glitz and glamour in Essex

This nine-bed detached property is set over one acre of landscaped gardens and features an annexe games room with two bedrooms amongst its amazing features.

Spread over 8,000 sq ft this spacious home also boasts a cinema room, huge open plan bespoke kitchen-family-breakfast-room complete with an electric Aga and integrated appliances by Miele and Gaggengau, including two dishwashers and a coffee machine.

Set behind large gates and along a pretty drive, this stunning home feels secluded and private, whilst being within easy reach of Debden, Chigwell and Loughton tube stations.

This property is listed for sale with John Thoma for £4,999,995.

The waterfront wonder in Cornwall

This spectacular five-bed waterfront home lies on Restronguet Point – a prominent ‘millionaire’s row’ – and has panoramic views across the Carrick Roads and Restronguet Creek, and features slipway offering access to some of the UK’s best sailing waters.

Standout features include a triple-aspect library, 60-foot long entertainment room with a bar and cinema and annexe with large sitting room, double bedroom and en-suite shower room.

This property is listed for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers over £3.75 million.

The £30million Kensington mansion

Spread over five floors and 6,520 sq ft, this unique 7-bed family home is located in the Kensington’s uber-exclusive Phillimore Estate – close to both Holland Park, Kensington Gardens and Kensington High Street.

Off street-parking, a generous dining room overlooking the garden and opulent interiors throughout all add to this property’s appeal.

This property is listed for sale with Strutt & Parker for £30 million.

The home featuring it’s very own spa

This 7-bed arts and crafts home is situated on a 1-acre private plot and is located close to the charming Cheshire village of Prestbury – a popular celebrity haunt.

It comes complete with a indoor swimming pool and hot tub, gym and games room featuring a cinema. The open plan David Lisle living-dining-kitchen with snug area also acts as the heart of this plush property.

This property is listed for sale with Gascoigne Halman for £3.95 million.

The Grade I listed country manor

Downton Abbey fans prepare to fall in love. Canonteign Manor is a beautiful 10-bed, Grade-1 listed property set within ten acres of private countryside.

Video Of The Week

Steeped in 400 years of history original features have been beautifully preserved, while modern touches – such as LED lighting – have been added to key living spaces.

Spread over 11,000 square feet this period property boasts log burners in all rooms, a staff apartment and swimming pool among it’s impressive features.

This property is listed for sale with Fine & Country for £3.95 million.

Which is your favourite home from this list?