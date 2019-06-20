It’s nearly the end of June, but our hopes of the temperature spiking anytime soon are starting to waver. There are only so many times you can be told that summer is right around the corner. We were sure weren’t the only ones who’ve instead spent our time flicking through properties abroad… and now Rightmove has the data to prove it.

Rightmove has crunched the numbers and revealed the properties abroad that have racked up the most views. They range from a ultramodern New York townhouse to a sprawling Irish Manor, once owned by the Guinness family.

Let’s take a snoop around, shall we?

Rightmove most-viewed properties abroad

1. Sprawling countryside estate in Ireland

The main 7-bedroom country house sits on a 5,000 acre estate, alongside 9 other lodges. The 18th-century property was originally owned by the Guinness family, and has attracted famous visitors such as John Hurt, Bono and Mick Jagger.

The Luggala Lodge at the centre of the estate has all the characteristics of a castle, such as battlements and crockets, just on a miniature scale. The main living room looks out across the vast estate towards a private lake with sandy beach and boathouse. You can be sure to catch a glimpse or two of a family of deer, often seen grazing in front of the house.

However, the real star of this property is the stunning landscape that has been featured in many Hollywood films including, P.S. I Love You, Becoming Jane and King Arthur.

The weather in Ireland might not be much better than it is here, but we wouldn’t turn down an offer to spend a few nights on this stunning estate.

The property is listed for sale with Sotheby’s for £24,866,800.

2. Bulletproof townhouse in New York

This modern day fortress is truly a spectacular sight to behold. The bulletproof glass facade sets this home apart from its neighbours, while the curved design allows for a widescreen view of New York City.

Situated on the Upper East Side, the six bedroom home, split over seven floors, was designed by the same architect responsible for the Walkie-Talkie building on Fenchurch Street, London.

The living room on the the fourth floor leads out on a lovely terrace, perfect for a spot of barbecuing. There is also a good sized kitchen with a wine cellar on the same floor. The master bedroom is located on the sixth floor overlooking Park Avenue, and includes a walk in wardrobe that opens out onto a marble bathroom.

But the icing on the cake of this home has to be the roof top terrace, offering 360 degree vistas of the Manhattan skyline.

The property is listed for sale with Sphere Estates for £39,376,500.

3. Hilltop retreat in Cannes

If we had to design our dream holiday home, you can bet it would look a little like this. It doesn’t get more luxurious than this eight-bedroom property overlooking the whole bay of Cannes. It’s so sprawling we struggled to get even a fraction of the property in one photo.

This villa is situated in the exclusive area of La California, with both sea and mountain views. It has been designed in the Balinese style and offers a distinctly tropical feel with a large covered courtyard, koi pond and waterfall leading to the main entrance.

Included in the complex is a wine cellar, dance studio, swimming pool, outdoor bar area and cinema room. If that wasn’t enough there’s also a giant dinosaur skeleton hanging in the hallway!

The property is listed for sale with Knight Frank for £56,838,400.

Which property will you be daydreaming about?