Sandra Bullock’s house in Tybee Island is on the market for $6.5million

This impressive beachfront residence is said to be Sandra Bullock’s house. The stunning home offers luxury living at its finest, with 7 bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, surrounding screened porches, a gym, a basketball court and a pool.

According to news outlet CNBC the Oscar-winning actress has listed the Tybee Island property for $6.5 million. The beachfront estate is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

More celebrity houses: Sarah Beeny has sold her huge Grade II-listed stately home in Yorkshire

Described by the agents as being ‘tucked away on almost 3 acres of fenced, beachfront real estate’ this house is the ideal retreat to escape it all in style.

Step inside Sandra Bullock’s house

Just one from her property portfolio, the impressive beachfront house is located in Georgia, United States. Situated on the northern end of Tybee Island, the house is a 20 minute drive into the middle of downtown Historic Savannah.

The relaxed coastal interiors offer a calming space to relax and unwind. Hardwood floors are teamed with brilliant white walls, matched with airy light linen white sofas and armchairs.

The calming white decorating scheme continues through to the bedroom, creating a tranquil place to sleep. The wooden-clad walls add further beach house vibes.

The touches of natural bamboo and wooden furniture pairs with aqua coloured accessories to add subtle decoration.

Traditional verandas offer the ideal place to sit and relax, to enjoy the outdoors and avoid the sunshine.

The space is furnished with plenty of stylish looking rattan furniture pieces.

How’s this for the perfect place to spend hot, sunny afternoons.

Video Of The Week

Boasting a pool, a gym and a basketball court this house has all the ingredients of a ‘Cribs’ worthy celeb home.

Offering a private entrance down to the beach, this house is perfect for those looking for total privacy.

Bonus – the property comes fully furnished with the exception of personal items.

This stunning beach house is nothing short of Oscar worthy.