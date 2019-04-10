Sarah Beeny has sold her huge Grade II-listed stately home in Yorkshire — and it’s a Northern Star

TV property guru Sarah Beeny and her husband Graham Swift have spent 18 years bringing the Grade II listed Rise Hall back to it’s former glory, with every painstaking step of their journey chronicled on hit Channel 4 Series Sarah Beeny’s Restoration Nightmare.

Recorded in the Domesday Book and once owned by Richard III, the couple snapped up this amazing slice of English Heritage back in 2001. And after years of hard work, the couple are ready to pass on the baton that is this unique 29-bedroom wedding and events venue. Its proud new owners are Yorkshire-based hospitality entrepreneurs Daniel and Helen Gill, with Stuart Ward remaining the resident manager.

Of the sale, Sarah says, ‘Rise Hall has been a big part of our lives for the last 18 years and we are extremely proud of the work that we, together with an incredible team, have achieved to date. But it’s time to move on. We are thrilled to be passing it onto Dan and Helen, who we feel are the perfect fit for such a very special place.’

Let’s take a look around this impressive period property.

Exterior

A grand portico complete with Corinthian style columns and that all important red carpet makes for a commanding entrance.

Reception area

Light floods in to this elegant reception area thanks to the open stairwell above. Clear dining chairs and vases, as well as unadorned white walls, ensure that the tall floral centrepieces take centre stage.

Bedrooms

Mint green walls, crisp white bed linen and a pair of matching side tables and lamps give this double bedroom a freshness that’s still in keeping with the period setting. In contrast, a gilded mirror mirror and marble fireplace surround add a touch of glamour.

This large bedroom has more of a regal feel, with red, historically, being a royal colour. A roomy, and expertly crafted walnut wardrobe would also have been very much de rigueur in centuries gone by.

Bathrooms

This unusual panelled bathroom is somewhere we’d love to head to for a spot of bubbles with a glass of bubbles in hand. Is it just us or does it remind you of Jo Malone packaging?

It’s rare to see a raised bath tub, but who wouldn’t feel like the Queen of Sheba walking up those steps? The glass mosaic tile feature wall adds a much needed pop of colour and pattern to this otherwise exclusively white bathroom.

View

Rise Hall is set in 27 acres of landscaped grounds, and some guests will get to enjoy this glorious view from their comfort of their bedrooms.

Library

Curl up with a good book on one of the three Chesterfield sofas in this cosy library. We’re thinking a Jane Austen classic would be just right for this setting.

