Over the past few years, we’ve fallen in love with art deco inspired, shell-shaped furniture such as the Oliver Bonas, velvet Scalloped armchair or more affordable copies like Aldi’s divine Scallop bed. And, as the weather warms up for the summer season it’s that time of year when breezy coastal living comes into its own.

So, it’s no wonder seashell home accessories are quickly becoming one of the biggest home decor trends of 2022. Over the last three months online marketplace eBay has seen searches for ‘shell decor’ have more than tripled, up 220%.

Seashell home accessories

Shell inspired accessories in all their forms are trending, but it is searches for ‘shell vase’ on eBay has risen by 89%.

It’s s not just in coastal bathroom ideas that we are seeing these shapely and sandy icons pop up. The nostalgic influence makes shell shape ceramic vases look completely at home in maximal schemes or vintage-style spaces.

Mags Milliken, lead designer at B&M Stores explains ‘The charm of the ocean has forever enchanted interiors as we see ocean-inspired micro-trends year after year. With the joy of natural and simplistic materials, combined with the calming yet bold and vibrant colours that the ocean brings so wonderfully – you can understand the draw of wanting to bring that into your home whatever the scheme.’

So, what are you waiting for? We can’t take you to the beach but we can help you collect seashells (minus the bucket) with our pick of seashell shaped accessories to bring a touch of the seashore into your home.

Shell inspired home accessories

Pearl shell lamp, £10, Primark

This Primark shell lamp has already whipped up a following on Instagram. When it was posted on the brand’s Instagram this week it clocked up over 6,000 likes, with shoppers eager to get their hands on it. It is giving up Little Mermaid vibes, in a good way.

Shell pot, £95, Ferm Living at Nest

Contrast its natural tone with a lush structural house plant. Or, create a striking and contemporary table centrepiece. This Nautilus shell-shaped pot from Nest will add exquisite yet simple style to your scheme.

Shell ornament, £6, B&M Stores

This Scallop shaped vessel hones in on the seashell trend on a budget-friendly scale. ‘Seashells especially treat us with natural scalloped edges and reactive glazes that add texture and dimension to an interior. They are an absolute joy to work with and feel inspired by,’ adds Mags Milliken.

Pink shell artificial Gypsophila plant, £9, George Home

Adding a muted touch of shell pink, this dainty planter comes with a flurry of faux ‘Baby’s Breath’ and is part of George Home’s Mono Minimalist range. Priced at just £9 it is created for those who crave clutter-free living.