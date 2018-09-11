Did this house inspire Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream?

It's presumably named Shakespeare House for good reason?

Shakespeare House is a family home with a tale to tell. It could be hearsay, but word has it William Shakespeare stayed here on a number of occasions. It’s even rumored to have been his inspiration for A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The beautifully restored Grade II-listed house was formerly a 16th Century Inn named ‘The Ship’. According to tradition, the famous playwrite stayed at the inn, whilst travelling between Stratford-upon-Avon and London.

Shakespeare House

The period charm of the part Elizabethan and Georgian home is evident before you even step foot inside.

The seven-bedroom property in Aylesbury, is currently on the market with Zoopla – with an asking price of £1.5million.

The kitchen

The traditional oak kitchen/breakfast room is to the rear of the property. With a high vaulted ceiling and wall-to-floor windows this room feels light and spacious.

The layout extends round the corner, allowing for plenty of space for cooking and entertaining – ideal for busy family life.

The living room

While carrying out restoration work the owners were mindful to retain the property’s period features. Charming exposed beams, decorative brickwork and open fireplaces are the key features preserved.

The bedroom

The historical property has kept leaded windows throughout to retain character.

The bathroom

The main family bathroom boasts the most modern interior of all the rooms. Black marble tiles paired with streamlined white sanitaryware adds a contemporary feel.

The gardens

It’s likely the picturesque gardens were the inspiration behind A Midsummer Night’s Dream. We could imagine fairies and pixies dancing around these delightful gardens.

In addition to the lush grounds of approximately 1 acre, there’s a dreamy wishing well.

