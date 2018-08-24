Home of famous Irish author is on the market – will it be a bestseller?

Tamara Kelly
By

This stunning home is where many of Eoin Colfer's best works were written

Ballymorris House was the home of renowned author Eoin Colfer. It’s where he wrote five of the science fiction Artemis Fowl novels, two musicals, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy sequel and five graphic novels.

The five bedroom house in Wexford, Ireland is now on the market for £1.44 million (€1.6million), with Christie’s International Real Estate.

Another famous literary house: A Tudor house once owned by Mr. Men author Roger Hargreaves is for sale 

Could Ballymorris House inspire you to write a masterpiece?

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

Built in the 19th century, Ballymorris House is an expertly renovated and beautifully presented property. While the front retains period character, the back is a feat in modern architecture – where glass dominates.

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

This house is a fine example of transforming an existing period farmhouse and outbuildings into a stunning light-filled modern family home.

Open-plan kitchen

Ballyymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

The modern streamline kitchen is a vision in white, striking against the pared back wood panelling.

Like many modern renovations, the kitchen incorporates the dining and living areas. Bi-fold doors open up the back, leading out to a stone courtyard.

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

The generous open-plan living area provides ample space for relaxing and entertaining.

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

As you’d expect from the home of a best-selling author, there’s plenty of storage space dedicated to books.

Master bedroom

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

With bright walls and light wooden flooring this room feels simple, yet stylish. A blank canvas allows the statement Deborah Bowness wallpaper to shine!

Get the look
Buy now: Rose Dress, £185, Deborah Bowness

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

The gigantic window helps to give this room a sense of calm, by framing the surrounding green scenery. Who needs artwork, with views like that?

Bathroom

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

Clean lines give the bathroom a thoroughly modern feel. The frosted glass window helps to flood the room with natural light – ideal for a pampering space.

Exterior and outbuildings

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

This view of the house shows off the modern extension perfectly. Despite the modern boxy design, it sits right at home next to the period structure.

Ballymorris house

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

Ballymorris House

Image credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

One of the outbuildings has been turned into the perfect place for entertaining. What a great use of extra space.

Related: Planning permission – everything you need to know

We think this house is a definite prize-winner.

Ideal Home loves...

Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for a cute, cosy and compact space
Craft room ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas
Dining room with bureau | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Homes & Gardens | Housetohome.co.uk

Contemporary dining rooms – 10 of the best
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas