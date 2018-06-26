Shillinglee Court is a fine example of effortless interior style

This striking Georgian home has been described as one of the finest examples of its kind in West Sussex.

Shillinglee Court is a Grade-I listed, four bedroom house forming part of a remarkable Georgian country house. The early Georgian wing dates back from 1735. The stunning looking house is constructed, in the main, of red brick with stone ornamentation.

If you love what you see (and we think you will), it could be yours for £1.5 million as it’s currently on the market with Savills.

Inside, the property has been given a modern refurbishment – yet beautifully retains key period features. High ceilings, tall sash windows and decorative cornicing are just a few of the stunning original features.

Beautiful Georgian exterior

The picture perfect property reminds us of a charming dolls house.

From the moment you step foot inside this impressive home you can appreciate the stylish interiors. From exquisite parquet flooring to silk grey carpets, this house is well turned out. Grey walls and floors help to keep the look cohesive and effortlessly cool.

All grey everything again in the kitchen makes for a cool cooking space. The range cooker in black helps to make it the standout-piece in this room.

The kitchen opens out to a generous dining area, creating the perfect space for entertaining.

The living room space feels elegant with luxurious furniture choices. Plush crushed velvet sofas and painted grey sideboards keep the look effortlessly stylish.

The large sash windows help to flood the bedroom with natural light. We love the ledge running along the wall behind the bed. It provides a great space for housing pictures and decorative accessories.

The grounds are unassumingly beautiful.

This is the kind of house you could move straight into, no redecorating required!