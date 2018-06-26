Shillinglee Court is a fine example of effortless interior style

Tamara Kelly
By

This striking Georgian home has been described as one of the finest examples of its kind in West Sussex.

Shillinglee Court is a Grade-I listed, four bedroom house forming part of a remarkable Georgian country house. The early Georgian wing dates back from 1735. The stunning looking house is constructed, in the main, of red brick with stone ornamentation.
If you love what you see (and we think you will), it could be yours for £1.5 million as it’s currently on the market with Savills.

Enjoy a house tour: Be inspired by this beautifully renovated barn in Buckinghamshire

Inside, the property has been given a modern refurbishment – yet beautifully retains key period features. High ceilings, tall sash windows and decorative cornicing are just a few of the stunning original features.

Beautiful Georgian exterior

Shillinglee Court

Image credit: Savills

The picture perfect property reminds us of a charming dolls house.

Shillinglee Court

Image credit: Savills

From the moment you step foot inside this impressive home you can appreciate the stylish interiors. From exquisite parquet flooring to silk grey carpets, this house is well turned out. Grey walls and floors help to keep the look cohesive and effortlessly cool.

Shillinglee Court

Image credit: Savills

All grey everything again in the kitchen makes for a cool cooking space. The range cooker in black helps to make it the standout-piece in this room.

Shillinglee Court

Image credit: Savills

The kitchen opens out to a generous dining area, creating the perfect space for entertaining.

Shillingee Court

Image credit: Savills

The living room space feels elegant with luxurious furniture choices. Plush crushed velvet sofas and painted grey sideboards keep the look effortlessly stylish.

Shillinglee Court

Image credit: Savills

The large sash windows help to flood the bedroom with natural light. We love the ledge running along the wall behind the bed. It provides a great space for housing pictures and decorative accessories.

Shillingee Court

Image credit: Savills

The grounds are unassumingly beautiful.

Related: Take a wander around picturesque Roundhouse Barn in Cornwall

This is the kind of house you could move straight into, no redecorating required!

Ideal Home loves...

Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Garden art

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you