Enjoy a snoop around this elegant Grade II-listed Cotswolds townhouse

There's more to this Oxfordshire townhouse than first meets the eye...

Made from honey-coloured Cotswold stone, Grade II-listed Seymour House dates back to the eighteenth century. Set in the pretty Oxfordshire market town of Chipping Norton, this Cotswolds townhouse has size on its side.

The stunning living space is spread luxuriously over three floors, and has a separate guest apartment and Coach House.

Exterior

The golden-hued stone, that the Cotswolds is well known for, has been restored by the owners, who also refurbished the property’s sash windows.

Garden room

At the heart of the main house is a bright, airy and contemporary garden room – featuring French limestone floors and a beautiful 140 year old vine.

The garden room provides the ideal place to kick-back with a glass of wine at the end of the day.

Kitchen

The conservatory flows on into the open-plan kitchen, which is pretty much a cook’s dream – equipped with top of the range Gaggenau appliances.

Drawing room

However lovely the conservatory is, when winter arrives this drawing room would be hard to resist. Time to stoke up the fire and grab a good book off the shelf.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom can be found on the first floor, along with two bathrooms and a dressing room. There are two more interconnecting bedrooms looking onto the garden, one with en-suite bathroom and one with en-suite shower room.

On the second floor are three further bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. Impressed yet?

Garden

If the house itself wasn’t enough to charm you, just look at the surrounding lush gardens.

A paved courtyard sits adjacent to the main house. With terraces leading to landscaped walled gardens and an idyllic summerhouse.

This impressive townhouse has further selling power – a self-contained apartment and a detached coach house, both providing top-notch guest accommodation.

Seymour House is currently on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £3,850,000.

