Take a waltz around Strictly star Susannah Constantine’s home

Susannah's fashionable eye has helped her create an elegantly stylish home

We’ve taken a quickstep behind the scenes, to snoop around Susannah Constantine’s home. Does it live up to fashionable critique? It scores highly with our judging panel.

From what Susannah has shared with her fans on Instagram, it’s clear to see her beautiful Sussex house lives up to her prowess as a style maker.

The fashion guru and television presenter is dancing her way into our homes every Saturday night, on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. But when Susannah takes a much-needed break from her grueling dance rehearsals, we are given a glimpse into her classically styled bedroom – complete with a French-style bed.

The elegant rattan bed design is accentuated with pretty linens by Charmajesty.

While Susannah ponders her next novel – or, as in this case, tackles an Ocado shop – fans see a glimpse of the stunning original features in the house. Namely the decorative ornate coving and original window shutters.

In stark contrast to the period features, the wall sports a highly fashionable neon sign. We’re pretty sure the ‘Smell’ theme must be an inside joke.

In addition to ‘Mr Choo’, this candid snap reveals classic furniture and accessory choices. From a gold gilded mirror to wall sconce lamps and a Windsor chair, it’ evident Susannah favors a traditional interior decor.

Susannah’s kitchen and dining area features a succession of hanging BTC Titan pendants. This classic style is a popular choice for modern country kitchens, thanks to its timeless appeal.

The dining chairs are traditional high back wooden designs, in keeping with Susannah’s classic interiors taste.

Get the look

Buy now: Original BTC Titan Pendant, £203, John Lewis

Here we see those statement pendants once again – as well as a rather fancy award on the desk.

It’s claimed Susannah’s Sussex home comprises 120 acres! That’s plenty of space to let her brood of adorable dogs run free.

While the house retains an air of elegance, with period features and a timeless colour palette, Susannah’s art choices add a contemporary edge. This rebellious piece of art appears to be the work of her daughter Esme, who shares her mother’s creative talents.

Showing off the fruits of her garden, Susannah brightens up her kitchen counter with homegrown blooms in a simple vase.

We hope Susannah continues to share a candid glimpse into her life behind the scenes. In the meantime she’ll ‘Keeeeeep dancing’.