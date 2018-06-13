Take a tour of stunning home close to the highly-desirable Sandbanks

This incredible house has just gone on the market – step inside and prepare to experience extreme house envy

This house is an incredible feat of modern architecture. The four bedroom detached house is set in its own grounds of over an acre, overlooking Poole Harbour –just a stone’s throw from the most exclusive residential area in the country, Sandbanks.

Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the property seamlessly integrates the inside and out. The surrounding forest provides a dramatic backdrop to everyday life. There’s a quality that makes this contemporary house feel like the lair of a Bond villain. A truly stylish one at that.

Come on in…

Image credit: Savills

The predominately glass structure, set in woodland, seamlessly blurs the boundaries between the natural world and the man-made.

Image credit: Savills

To create a seamless sense of space the kitchen, dining and living room occupies a generous open-plan area.

Image credit: Savills

The kitchen is thoroughly modern, with streamlined units and integrated appliances.

Image credit: Savills

A wall with an open fireplace provides even enough of a divide to create a dedicated living area.
The open-plan living space features a large terrace, overlooking the surrounding trees and grounds.

Image credit: Savills

What a view. The master bedroom oozes glamour. Plush carpets help to add a sense of comfort, important to retain in a bedroom that’s essentially a glass box..

Image credit: Savills

The master bedroom enjoys a large terrace elevated over the grounds, accessed via glass sliding doors.

Image credit: Savills

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the bedrooms with natural light. A fabulous way to wake each day.

Image credit: Savills


Image credit: Savills

This is where said villain would sit and wait expectantly for Mr Bond!

Image credit: Savills

Perfectly balancing ingenuity and elegance, the house celebrates the beauty of natural materials. Western redcedar wood, zinc cladding and glass materials exude modern vibes – while the Portland Stone retains an air of Dorset’s timeless character.

You can live like a Bond villain, if you have a spare £3,950,000. This house is currently on the market with Savills.

Could you see yourself living in this very modern house in the woods?

