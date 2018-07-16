Take a tour around this idyllic riverside cottage

Thames Cottage offers a little slice of country charm in the heart of the city

This exceptional Grade-II listed cottage resides on the picturesque banks of the river Thames. The riverside residence, offering spectacular far-reaching river views, is on the market for the first time in over 50 years – listed with Savills.

Thought to date back to the late 17 Century, this riverside cottage is full of period charm – from characterful beams to sash windows. Comprising four bedrooms, three reception rooms, walled gardens and stunning river views this house is ticking plenty of boxes.

Welcome to Thames Cottage

Thames Cottage has a colourful history. The renovated property, now a fabulous family home, was once the Star and Garter alehouse.

There’s a spacious dining/entertaining space immediately upon entrance to Thames Cottage.

Also on the ground floor you will find the stylish kitchen area. The mash up of country Delft tiles with modern grey gloss units gives this room a contemporary country feel.

The first floor provides a fabulous double reception room overlooking the river. With riverside properties the main living rooms are often situated on the first floor, making the most of the position to offer the best views.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor. As seen here distinct wooden beams help add period charm to the upstairs rooms. The elevated position offers stunning views of the river.

The outside boasts landscaped walled gardens to the rear of the house, with a small walled front garden. With well established plants the outside offers a little slice of the countryside, in the heart of the city.

River views

If you fancy living in this riverside residence, all you need is £2.6million! We wish.