Inside Tana and Gordon Ramsay’s London home… we swear it’s amazing!

The Beckhams' besties have been sharing pictures of their home on Instagram

They must have a lot of dough… because the interiors of Tana and Gordon Ramsay’s London home are stunning. The spaces they share with children Megan, 19, twins Jack and Holly, 18, and Matilda, 16, are pared back and elegant – exactly what you’d expect from a couple who boast style icon Victoria Beckham as a close friend.

Let’s take a look around, shall we? And where better place to start than the multi Michelin-starred chef’s kitchen.

Kitchen

Well, this is anything but a Kitchen Nightmare. Fresh sage green units combine with black composite worktops, creating a very smart look. This room will be very familiar to fans of Matilda and the Ramsay Gang on CBBC, as it’s often used by daughter Tilly (above, with Gordon) to show off her favourite recipes.

Tana does occasionally get a look in though – here, she’s seen baking cakes for Comic Relief. We wonder how she manages to reach those copper pans hung up behind her?

Hallway and more

Here’s a clip from Tilly’s TV show, which gives us a glimpse of the Ramsay hallway and that sensational kitchen/family room. Top marks for the daring combo of purple island panel and lime bar stools. And doesn’t Jack look JUST like his dad? Spooky!

Breakfast area

Twins Jack and Holly show off the breakfast bar, with a sleepy Rumpole the dog in the background.

Dining room

Beyond the kitchen is this huge dining room, complete with big-screen TV and a sociable table. Benches covered in plush cushions are less formal than individual chairs, and mean that more can squeeze in for a big feast.

Living room

Aah, Rumpole is back – this time taking advantage of a sunny spot on the elegant off-white sofa.

Bedroom

Tana and Gordon have used neutrals as a backdrop throughout the house – including the bedrooms. We’re guessing this one belongs to Holly – it’s totally chic with hotel-style bedside lamps and crisp white bedding. Although she has had a bit of fun hanging colourful pom-poms around a black-and-white print.

There’s only one ‘F Word’ we’d use to describe Gordon and Tana’s home – FABULOUS!